International
The international signer of SF Giants 2004 continues to slow down the trend
For most professional baseball players, failing to get back into Major League Baseball for a few years after making their debut at the age of 26 can be taken as a sign that it is time to move on to something else. The pitching career, in particular, has a short lifespan if the player cannot stay in the Majors. However, a promising former small league owner SF Giants is challenging the odds.
Shortly before last weekend it was announced that Henri Sosa had signed a contract to continue his career as a pitching – more than a decade after his last field in the big show.
Under the current MLB block, players currently or recently (last season) on each team’s 40-player list can not be signed, cut or traded. These rules do not apply to most freelance small league agents or international teams.
Sosa, at the age of 36, agreed to play in 2022 for Rakuten Monkeys in the Chinese Professional Basketball League in Taiwan. It will be Sosa’s fourth consecutive season at CPBL, where he migrated after six years to the Korean Baseball Organization.
Originally an international signing of the Giants in 2004, Sosa showed a direct arm, but took his time working through the farm system: his first two seasons were in the Dominican Summer League and the state’s success in the Arizona League in 2006 gave him him a full season. assignment in 2007.
It was with Low-A Augusta in 2007 that exploded right 6-foot-1, with an ERA of 0.73 in 13 games (10 starts) and an invitation to the game of the future ahead of a promotion in San Jose, where it allowed more runs, but hit. from 11 strokes for nine innings. The performance as a whole gave Sosa Place number 5 in the Baseball America rankings for the Giants organization before the 2008 campaign – just two points behind Madison Bumgarner.
The following years saw Sosa play well, but he caught the eye of BA: # 13 in 2009, # 16 in 2010 and # 29 in 2011 as he progressed one level each season. Stuck behind the newly formed group of world champions with talented games, the Giants send him to the Houston Astros in an exchange in July for the second base player. Jeff Keppinger.
Sosa saw a brief break for Astros Double-A and Triple-A affiliates before being called up for 10 starts to end the season; followed by a 3-5 and 5.23 ERA records, and he was released early in the 2012 season. KBO’s Kia Tigers signed Sosa for the rest of 2012 and 2013, and after a seven-match experiment with the Dodgers’ Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes in 2014 he was released and returned to KBO until 2019, when his contract was purchased by CPBL Fubon Guardians.
