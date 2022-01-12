Explanator: Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
January 12 (Reuters) – A rapidly spreading Omicron variant that causes milder disease compared to previous versions of the coronavirus has fueled the view that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past.
In which case, some ask, why make great efforts to prevent infection now that everyone will be exposed to the virus sooner or later?
Here’s why experts say it’s not the time to be complacent about Omicron:
YOU CAN BE SICK MUCH
Research has shown that Omicron may be more likely to lead to an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 than previous variants. For those who have symptoms, a higher percentage experience very mild illnesses, such as sore throats or runny noses, without difficulty breathing typical of previous infections.
But the extraordinary proliferation of Omicron in many countries it means that in absolute numbers, more people will experience serious illness. In particular, recent data from Italy and Germany show that people who have not been vaccinated are much more vulnerable when it comes to hospitalization, intensive care and death.
“I agree that sooner or later everyone will be exposed, but later it gets better,” said Rockefeller University virus expert Michel Nussenzweig. “Why? Because later we will have better and more available medicines and better vaccines.”
YOU CAN INFECT OTHERS
You can get sick easily, but you can pass the virus on to someone else at risk for critical illness, even if you have antibodies from a previous infection or vaccination, said Akiko Iwasaki, who studies viral immunology at Yale University.
THE LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF OMICRON ARE UNKNOWN
Infections with previous variants of the coronavirus, including mild infections and cases of “progression” after vaccination, sometimes caused prolonged and debilitating COVID syndrome. “We do not yet have data on what percentage of Omicron infections … end up with Long COVID,” Iwasaki said. “People who underestimate Omicron as ‘mild’ are putting themselves at risk for debilitating illness that can last for months or years.”
It is also unclear whether Omicron will have any of the “silent” effects seen with previous variants, such as self-invading antibodies, sperm damage, and changes in insulin-producing cells.
DRUGS ARE SHORTLY SUPPLIED
Omicron treatments are so limited that doctors have to ration them. Two of the three antibody drugs used during past waves of COVID-19 are ineffective against this variant. A third, sotrovimab, from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), is in short supply, such as a new oral antiviral treatment called Paxlovid, from Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N), which appears to be effective against Omicron. If you get sick, you may not have access to treatments.
HOSPITALS ARE FILLING
In individuals fully vaccinated and amplified without basic medical conditions, Omicron “will not do much harm,” said David Ho, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University. However, the fewer infections, the better, especially now, “when hospitals are already overloaded and the peak of the Omicron wave has not yet arrived” for most of the United States, Ho said.
Due to the record number of infected patients, hospitals have had to postpone elective surgeries and cancer treatments. And over the past increases, overcrowded hospitals have not been able to properly handle other emergencies, such as heart attacks.
MORE INFECTIONS WILL LIKE MORE New Variants
Omicron is the fifth highly significant variant of the original SARS-COV-2 and it remains to be seen whether the virus’s ability to modify further will slow down.
The high rate of infection also gives the virus more chance of mutation, and there is no guarantee that a newer version of the coronavirus would be better than its predecessors. “SARS-CoV-2 has surprised us in many different ways over the last two years and we have no way of predicting the evolutionary trajectory of this virus,” Ho said.
Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Lisa Shumaker
