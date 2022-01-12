Ontario reports 3,448 people with COVID in hospital, 9,782 new cases

Ontario is reporting that 3,448 people are in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to complications with the virus.

The Ontario government recently released data that differentiate between those hospitalized due to a COVID-related illness and random admissions.

Of the 3,448 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which has risen to 228 since yesterday, about 54 percent were admitted because of the virus, while about 46 percent were admitted for other reasons, but resulted positive for COVID-19.

The province also reported hospitalizations, there are 505 people in the ICU, which is 28 more than the day before. About 83 percent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while about 17 percent were admitted for other reasons.

There are 505 people in the ICU with # COVID-19. 83% were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 and 17% were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day circulating average of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 411. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 12, 2022

The story goes down the ad

Read more: 46% of those currently hospitalized with COVID in Ontario were admitted for other reasons: new data

For vaccination status among inpatients, 674 were unvaccinated, 163 were partially vaccinated, and 1,813 were fully vaccinated. For patients in the ICU, 157 were unvaccinated, 19 were partially vaccinated and 167 were fully vaccinated. This data set will grow and improve over time, officials noted.

Compared to the population, while most Ontarians are vaccinated, those who are not vaccinated are still more likely to go to the hospital or ICU than those who are vaccinated, according to Ontario Scientific Advisory Board COVID-19.

Covid Ontario Cases, Deaths, Vaccinations, Recoveries, Testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 9,783 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, though that’s an understatement of the truly widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The total number of provincial cases is now 906,031.

Of the 9,783 new cases registered, the data showed that 1,347 were unvaccinated persons, 327 were partially vaccinated persons, 7,673 were fully vaccinated persons. For 435 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,445 as 46 more virus-related deaths were added over the past month.

There are a total of 763,398 cures, which is about 83 percent of known cases. Resolved cases have increased by 16106 from the day before.

The story goes down the ad

For vaccines, of the population aged 12 and over, 88.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Coverage of the first dose is 91.2 percent. Third-dose immunization is 38.9 percent, more than 5 million Ontarians have received a booster vaccine.

For young children aged five to 11, the first dose coverage is 47.3 percent to 4.2 percent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 159,877 doses in the last day.

The government said 56,420 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. The test positivity rate stands at 20.3 percent. 85,684 tests are currently under investigation.

Read more: University of Ontario study shows CBD may offer some protection against COVID-19

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there were 3,875 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of 10 deaths from the day before. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

There are 290 current explosions in the house, which has increased by 19 from the day before.

The ministry also indicated that there are currently 1,739 active cases among long-term care residents and 3,254 active cases among staff, with 173 and 492, respectively, on the last day.

The story goes down the ad

With folder by Ryan Rocca

The story goes down the ad

View link »

<br />

