Disney unveils lineup for Garden Rocks concert series





ORLANDO, Fla. The Garden Rocks concert series is returning to the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival and Disney has just unveiled the lineup. What you need to know The Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival starts on March 2nd

The festival returns with the Gardens Rocks concert series

A wide variety of artists set to perform, including Simple Plan, The Pointer Sisters and TobyMac The concerts, which were canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, will take place at the America Gardens Theater starting in March. Internationally renowned artists will perform Friday through Monday, while local Orlando area bands will perform Tuesday through Thursday. This year’s lineup includes a wide range of artists like Simple Plan, Rick Springfield, The Pointer Sisters, TobyMac and Kool & The Gang. The Epcot Flower and Garden Festival runs from March 2 to July 4 and will feature characters with exhibits, exhibitions, outdoor cuisine and more. Here’s a look at the concert lineup. March 4-5 The Guess Who

March 6-7 Rick Springfield

March 11-12 Melina Leon New at Garden Rocks

March 18-19 Mike DelGuidice, currently touring with Billy Joel NEW

March 20-21 Kool & The Gang NEW at Garden Rocks

March 25-28 Orchestra with former ELO members

April 1-2 The Spinners

3-4 April Motrat Pointer

April 8-9 October Blue NEW at Garden Rocks

April 15-16 Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston NEW

April 17-18 Don Felder, Once Upon a Time of The Eagles

April 22-23 STARSHIP with Mickey Thomas

April 24-25 Claudia Leitte NEW

April 29-30 Berlin

1-2 May TobyMac

May 6-7 Blood, sweat and tears

May 8-9 The NEW Commodores at Garden Rocks

May 13-14 Ambrosia with Peter Beckett NEW

May 20-21 A flock of seagulls

May 22-23 Collin Raye NEW

May 27-28 Thelma Houston NEW

May 29-30 Small River Band

Simple plan June 3-6

June 10-13 Hermans Hermits starring Peter Noone

June 17-20 Plain White Ts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mynews13.com/fl/orlando/attractions/2022/01/12/disney-reveals-lineup-for-garden-rocks-concert-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos