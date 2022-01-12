Hartford International University expands black ministries with the Howard Thurman Center





(RNS) – Hartford International University for Religion and Peace has launched the new Howard Thurman Center for Justice and the Ministry of Transformation, an extension of its multi-year Program for Black Ministries, named after the 20th-century theologian and mystic. to. Joel N. Lohr, president of the university formerly known as the Hartford Seminary, said the center fits into the school’s strategic plan that focuses on peacebuilding. “It was my hope that this would be a moment to grow, to envision a center that would do more to support students, the judiciary and the ministry,” he said in a webinar on Tuesday (January 11th) that officially started the center and where it participated. by graduates as well as by Thurman’s grandchildren. The center, which is a $ 2 million project, is supported by a $ 1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant will support a resource center, pay for a black church scholar, and ensure that students will not be excluded if they cannot afford the courses. HTC will be led by Bishop Benjamin Watts, who will also continue to lead the Black Ministries Program, founded in 1982 by the late Methodist Christian, Senior Episcopal Bishop Thomas Hoyt. “The center’s North Star will be Thurman’s insistence on social justice and accountability within a spiritual framework,” Watts said in an introductory video during the launch event. In direct comments, Watts spoke of plans to go beyond the center’s regional focus on its two-year certification course and become a national theological training model for pastors and lay people. He said the center also wants to expand training to include education on health, well-being and trauma. CONNECTED: Thank you, Howard Thurman: Remembering an American spiritual master “Those of us with faith need to find ways to constantly engage with other people, and especially with our young people who seem to be leaving our places of worship,” he said. During a live interview, Watts asked Rev. Walter Fluker, editor of The Papers of Howard Washington Thurman, described the center-worshiper, who died in 1981. Thurman, like the great mystics – the Dalai Lama, Bishop Tutu – if you meet them, they are always laughing because they understand the deep, tragic feeling of life and it is only because of their deep sense of the tragedy that they are. able to look at the world and laugh with the world, “said Fluker, a professor at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology. “To meet Howard Thurman does not mean to meet a detached mystic who does not care about the affairs of the world, but a very earthly human being.” The launch event also featured video comments from Rev. Andrew Young, a senior civil rights activist who worked with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. a Connecticut University student and an interview with former Spelman College president Beverly Daniel Tatum, who received a master’s degree in religious studies from the school. CONNECTED: Howard Thurman, King’s mentor, who preached nonviolence, appeared in the documentary

