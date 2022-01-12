4 things Russia wants nowExBulletin



MOSCOW The first American and Russian diplomats confronted each other in Geneva. NATO then hosted a Russian delegation in Brussels. Finally, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe will sponsor talks in Vienna on Thursday.

Russia drew all this attention by gathering about 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, raising fears of a Russian invasion. Analysts hailed Russia’s rise as an attempt to pressure the United States and its European allies to make concessions on a series of broad “security guarantees” demanded by Moscow.

What does Russia want and why is it so difficult for the US to meet in part with Moscow? Here is a guide.

1. Russia demands a guarantee that Ukraine can never join NATO

Russia’s main demand is a commitment from NATO to end its further expansion into the former Soviet republics, particularly Ukraine. Russia wants NATO to cancel a 2008 promise that Ukraine could one day join the defense alliance. Many observers see it as a distant prospect that Ukraine could join NATO because it does not meet the membership requirements. But Moscow does not see it that way. “We do not trust the other side,” Russian chief negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after bilateral talks with the United States ended on Monday. “We need iron guarantees, waterproof, bulletproof, legally binding. No guarantee. No guarantee. Guarantee. With all the words ‘will, must’ everything that needs to be inserted.”

Russia’s reasoning: President Vladimir Putin sees Ukraine as an extension of what he calls “historic Russia” part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, and within Moscow’s “sphere of influence” today. The threat of Ukraine turning west after a street revolution that toppled the country’s pro-Russian president in 2014 was the driving force behind Russia’s annexation of Crimea later that year. Ukraine’s desire to join the Western alliance also led to Russian-sponsored separatists in the country’s eastern Donbas region actually sabotaging its path to membership by fomenting a civil war.

NATO opponent: “The US argues that countries have the right to choose their alliances and NATO has a long position.”open door policyNATO has never been enlarged by force, coercion or overthrow. “It is the sovereign choice of countries to choose to come to NATO and say they want to join,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday after a meeting between Russian and NATO officials in Brussels. “Russia’s actions are making the idea of NATO membership more attractive to Ukrainians, according to opinion polls. However, it is unlikely that Ukraine will meet the requirements soon.



2. Russia wants NATO weapons to leave Eastern Europe

of draft proposals for security that Russia sent to Western powers in December would stop NATO from deploying its weapons and forces in countries in Central and Eastern Europe that joined the alliance after 1997. In fact, this would lower membership for Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania , Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Northern Macedonia and Bulgaria in the best symbolic status.

Russia’s reasoning: Moscow sees the rise of former communist countries in NATO in Eastern and Central Europe beginning in 1997 as a breach of a crucial promise by the United States when the Soviet Army peacefully withdrew from Eastern Europe following the fall of the Berlin Wall. In Putin’s view, the West took advantage of Russia’s weakness in expanding its alliance to numerous Russian oppositions. “And where is it written on paper?” recalled Putin recounting NATO decisions to expand eastward in later years. “They would tell us.” Isn’t it on paper? “Well then you lose along with your worries.” And so it has been year after year. “Now Putin seems to be acting as if Russia is in a position to dictate new conditions and rewrite the recent history of the Cold War.

NATO opponent: US officials have made it clear that they believe Russia also knows this request is unrealistic. Accepting the Russian proposal would mean redrawing the map of Europe after the Cold War and placing Moscow’s security demands on the concerns of entire parts of Europe that were once under Soviet Russian control. Western officials also oppose the idea that the alliance promised not to expand, and say it was Russian actions that led NATO to increase deployments to the new member states. “NATO never had any forces on its eastern edge, because we did not feel the need to have troops near Russia until Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and made NATO members worried that they might continue to enter the territory. of NATO “, said Victoria Nuland. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, said on Tuesday.



3. Russia demands a halt to NATO missiles within striking distance

Russia says it wants a ban on medium-range missiles in Europe in force, restoring a Cold War-era treaty abandoned in 2019 by the Trump administration, which accused Russia of repeated violations. Believing the Biden administration is a game for a deal, the Kremlin says it wants to combine progress on arms control with its other complaints against NATO enlargement. “Are we deploying our missiles near the US border? No, we are not,” Putin argued to a Western journalist during a news conference in December. “It’s the US with its missiles coming to our doorstep.”

Russia’s reasoning: While Ukraine may be far from NATO membership today, Russia has looked nervous as NATO has demonstrated that it can deepen its involvement in Ukraine by offering weapons and training without becoming a member of the former Soviet republic. The Russian president has made no secret of the fact that he predicts a day in the not too distant future, when NATO missiles can be deployed on Ukrainian soil within minutes from Moscow. “For us, this is a serious challenge, a challenge to our security,” Putin said.

NATO opponent: This can be an area of ​​compromise. For starters, some Democratic lawmakers opposed the Trump administration’s decision to abandon the Mid-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

4. Russia wants autonomy for eastern Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine must meet its obligations under the 2015 agreements to end fighting between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine that have killed some 15,000 people. The peace deal, known as the Minsk agreements, has stalled and Ukrainians are killed almost every week, but it has allowed Russia to largely retain the fabrication that it is not a party to the war in the Donbas region. Moreover, the Minsk agreements would provide additional autonomy for the Russian-speaking separatist territories in the Donbas.

Russia’s reasoning: Moscow has long believed that the US calls the shooting in Kiev, and the US has expressed support for the Minsk agreements as a way to reduce tensions. Moreover, for Moscow, it is a way to guarantee rights for Russian-speakers in the Donbas and to ensure the Kremlin’s influence on ongoing Ukrainian affairs.

NATO opponent: US supports Minsk agreements. Kiev is less enthusiastic. The signed agreement rewards Russia for inciting intervention in the conflict which Russia denies. Kiev and Washington argue that Moscow has also failed to meet its obligations under the agreement.

