NAHS Theater Arts was selected to perform at the Thespian International Festival | tidings

NAHS Theater Arts was selected to perform at the Thespian International Festival
NEW ALBANY New Albany High School is one of eight nationwide theater programs selected to perform at the International Thespian Festival.
NAHS Theater Arts was selected to perform Disneys Beauty and the Beast on the main stage of the festival, which will take place June 20-24 in Bloomington.
The theater department presented the production in November at NAHS after the school was selected by Disney Theatricals and Music Theater International to pilot a new version of the music.
NAHS Theater Arts Director Amy Miller describes the Thespian International Festival as the Super Bowl of high school theater. NAHS is the only Indiana school selected to perform on the main stage this year, and this will be the first festival of events in person since 2019.
That’s massive, Miller said. Nationwide performances are judged in a column to come and be part of these major stage performances. It is a great honor.
Two years ago, the school was selected to showcase its production of The Beautiful Lady at the festival, but was canceled due to COVID-19. Floyd Central High School was also selected to perform at the festival in 2020.
A large group of kids are coming back who missed the opportunity in 2020 and it is super special that they will finally enjoy it and be able to perform for the 4,000 kids of the high school theater, Miller said. For most of them, the case was canceled last time and they are doubly excited to be back.
The NAHS Theater Arts is bearing a legacy of high school extraordinary theater, Miller said. The program premiered at the Thespian International Festival in 1990 and this summer’s production will be the 11th show in school history.
Being elected at all is great and most schools are happy in their history going once or twice, Miller said. We have now been elected twice in the last three years.
Students have spent many long hours on “Beauty and the Beast,” regardless of whether they performed on stage or worked behind the scenes on the team. It is a large production with many moving parts, Miller said.
The kids want to be here doing this every day, and with the amount of special effects and everything they had to include in the production, they amaze me every day, she said.
The November performances of “Beauty and the Beast” were rated based on a multi-category section, which includes acting, directing, choreography, design and management.
When the students learned the news that they were selected for the festival, there were many emotions, including “hugging, shouting and crying,” Miller said.
To prepare for the show, students will organize a series of rehearsals leading up to the show, including one show each month to keep the production fresh in the students’s minds.
Before the students leave for the festival, they will have some costume rehearsals and will perform the show again for the NAHS audience in preparation.
Performance at the festival will include delivering the entire show to Bloomington, including the entire cast and crew, and hopefully many adult volunteers, Miller said.
At the International Thespian Festival, students not only perform, but also participate in a week of seminars, college visits, college auditions. They also have the opportunity to meet professionals in the field, according to Miller.
The experience is life-changing for a student who has invested in performing arts, she said, and allows them to hone their skills and make new friends.
It gives children experience outside the four walls of the school that will forever shape their skills, whether they continue in the theater or not, Miller said. “They will meet people with whom they will build lifelong relationships. I still have friends I met at the Thespian Festival.”
