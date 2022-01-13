FTS International announces registration date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with ProFrac

FORT WORTH, Texas – (TELI BIZNES) – FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) (FTSI) announced today that its special meeting of FTSI shareholders (the Special Meeting) is scheduled for March 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The closing of the activity on January 21, 2022 is set as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive a representative and vote at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held so that FTSI shareholders can consider and vote on the previously announced merger transaction ( Union) with ProFrac Holdings, LLC, a limited liability company in Texas (ProFrac) and some related issues. The special meeting will be a virtual meeting of shareholders, which means that shareholders can only participate through remote communications.

On October 22, 2021, the FTSI announced a final agreement (the The merger agreement) for a business combination with ProFrac and ProFrac Acquisitions, Inc., a Delaware limited liability company, and a wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac that would result in the conversion of FTSI into a wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac.

Termination of the Merger remains subject to the usual closing conditions, including the approval of the Merger Agreement by the shareholders of FTSI (and, if the FTSI has not waived such a condition, the approval of the Merger Agreement by the majority holders outstanding shares of FTSI ordinary shares, other than those held by ProFrac and its subsidiaries).

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a hydraulic fracture service company with clean, multi-basin operations in the United States.

To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.

Important information for investors and shareholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or a request for an offer to buy or sell any securities or a request for any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed transaction between FTSI and ProFrac. In connection with this proposed transaction, the FTSI has submitted a representative statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC), the final version of which will be mailed or otherwise distributed to FTSI shareholders when it becomes available. This communication is not a substitute for any representative statement or other document that the FTSI may submit to the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF FTSI ARE INVITED TO READ THE FINAL PROCUREMENT STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT CAN BE SUBMITTED TO ANYONE OR WHERE YOU CAN ORDER. Investors and holders of securities will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents submitted to the SEC by the FTSI through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of documents submitted to the SEC by the FTSI will be available free of charge on the FTSI website at https://www.ftsi.com/investor-relations/sec-filings/default.aspx or by contacting FTSI’s major investor relations, contact us by email at [email protected] or by phone at 817-862-2000.

Participants in Solicitation

FTSI, ProFrac, their respective directors and some of their respective executive officers may be considered participants in the representatives’ request in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding FTSI directors and executive officers is presented in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, which was filed with the SEC on 5 March 2021, amendment no. 1 his Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, which was submitted to the SEC on 30 April 2021, some of his Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and some of his Current Reports presented in Form 8- K.

These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the participants in the procurements and a description of their direct and indirect interests, from the possession of the securities or otherwise, will be contained in the final statement of the representative and other relevant materials that will be submitted to the SEC when make them available.

Forward-looking statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the 1995 Securities Private Judicial Reform Reform Act. the proposed transaction, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, and the expected impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on FTSI businesses can be considered as forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are intended to provide executives with current expectations for the future of the FTSI based on current expectations and assumptions about the FTSI business, economy, and other future conditions. Foresight statements can generally be identified through the use of words such as believes, predicts, can, should, will, plans, projects, expects, expectations, estimates, predictions, predicts, objectives, perspectives, strategies, signs and other words with similar meaning in relation to the discussion of performance, plans, actions or future events. Because forward-looking statements are about the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Such risks and uncertainties include, inter alia: failure to obtain the required vote of FTSI shareholders, time to complete the proposed transaction, risk that a condition for closing the proposed transaction may not be met or that the closing of the proposed transaction. Otherwise, the transaction may not occur, the risk that a regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed transaction may not be obtained or obtained subject to unforeseen conditions, deviation of management time for transaction-related issues, associated risks with the termination of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any notice regarding the proposed transaction may have adverse effects on the market price of the FTSI common stock, the risk that the proposed transaction and its proclamation may have a negative effect. effect on FTSI’s ability to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its suppliers and customers, economic or political changes affecting the markets that FTSI’s businesses serve, which may have an effect on the demand for FTSI products and affect the profitability of FTSIs, disruptions in the credit and financial markets, including reduced liquidity and credit availability, disruptions to FTSI businesses by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) , cyber security vulnerabilities, supply issues, retention of key employees and results of legal proceedings, claims and investigations, future changes, results of operations, internal costs from offshore oil and natural gas industry, persistent instability or instability future in oil and natural gas prices, deterioration of general economic conditions or weakening of oil threatening or future weakening of the wider energy industry, federal, state, and local regulation of hydraulic fractures and other oil field service activities, as well as exploration and production activities, including public pressure on government agencies; and regulatory agencies to regulate our industry as well as the price and availability of alternative fuels, equipment and energy sources. Consequently, the actual results may differ materially from those predicted by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors are warned not to rely on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact, nor guarantees or guarantees for future performance. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these future statements is available in the FTSI files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Part I, Item 1A. – FTSI Annual Report Risk Factors in Form 10-K for the year ended 31 December 2020.

These forward-looking statements speak only on the date of this communication and FTSI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this communication or that may from time to time be made by or on behalf of the FTSI.