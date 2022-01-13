Dartmouth endorses international admissions of the blind

Dartmouth announced today that it is expanding its long-standing policy of blind admissions to include international students, an achievement that will further strengthen Dartmouths ability to enroll talented students from around the world.

Dartmouth becomes one of only six U.S. higher education institutions joining Harvard, Princeton, Yale, MIT and Amherstto, offering blind admissions to all university applicants while meeting 100% of the demonstrated need despite by citizenship.

This significant change in university admissions policy, effective immediately for applicants in the 2026 class, underscores Dartmouths’s position as a global teaching and research university. The change also makes an international, diverse socio-economic community more accessible to all Dartmouth students, regardless of their country of origin.

A $ 40 million gift forCall to Lead Campaignby an anonymous donor, the only major scholarship gift at Dartmouths 253-year history covered this remarkable achievement. Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon 77 thanked the anonymous benefactor when he announced the change of admissions at a virtual event for students, faculty, staff and alumni.

At a time when many of humanity’s most difficult challenges know no bounds, we are proud to be a magnet for university talent, regardless of citizenship and regardless of a student’s ability to pay, says President Hanlon. On behalf of the international students applying to Dartmouth today and who will lead the world tomorrow, I want to thank the extremely generous lead donor and anyone who has enabled us to adopt universal acceptance for the blind.

Interim Provider David Kotz 86 says the universal policy of blind admissions out of necessity will benefit the entire campus community.

International students bring an extraordinary mix of life perspectives and experiences, he says. They enrich class discussions as well as casual conversations in the library, lab, on the outskirts of a game, or in the dining room.

Dartmouth set a $ 90 million fundraising target early in the campaign to expand blind admissions to international students, an ambitious venture launched with a gift from Dorothy and Robert King 57 to createKing Scholars ProgramMore than 440 students and parents on six continents made this change in admissions policy possible through their generosity. The strategic aspiration has been endorsed by the Dartmouths Presidential Financial Aid Commission.

Students around the world are hungry for the opportunity of an education in Dartmouth, says Jane Novak 92, a campaign manager based in London. Those of us in the international alumni community believe that no single action by Dartmouth can spark more new interest and global awareness than this decision was announced today. This bold investment enables Dartmouth to take its rightful place as a leading global institution.

With today’s announcement, the College now uses the same procedures for evaluating international applicants as it already uses when reviewing applications from U.S. citizens and permanent residents. For international applicants, from Oslo to Lima, London to Mumbai, financial need will not be a factor in the decision-making process for university admissions. The new policy has no impact on the eligibility of the aid nor on the amount of aid offered to each admitted student.

Adopting a universal policy of blind admission from need is a component of the institutions’ $ 500 million plan to expand educational opportunities through financial assistance and position Dartmouth at the forefront of global institutions committed to access for high-income students. low and medium.

With nearly $ 372 million in commitments to date, Dartmouth has eliminated student loans for families earning $ 125,000 or less; gave up family contributions altogether for families earning $ 65,000 or less; and ensured that all students have the necessary scholarship support to participate in off-campus and international study programs, such as overseas terms. Over the past academic year, Dartmouth provided a total of more than $ 102 million in financial aid, 59% of that provided through the foundation.

Full and equal members

This exciting announcement will make ricochets across the planet, says Lee Coffin, deputy director for registration and dean of admissions and financial aid. Our Extended Needs Policy provides every applicant, regardless of nationality, for whom affordability is a question that financial need will not be a factor in the admissions outcome and as always, Dartmouth will meet 100% of the need for demonstrated for each student admitted.

Coffin says endorsing universal admissions blinded by need reinforces Dartmouth’s commitment to diversity, equality, and global inclusion, and advances Dartmouths’s mission to prepare students for a life of wise leadership.

Students enrolling today will have lives and careers that span the 2070s and beyond. We are living in the most international moment in human history and we were announcing to the world through this new policy that international citizens are full and equal members of our group of applicants and eventually of our student body, says Coffin. Improvements to our campaign-made admissions policies mean we are now well positioned in the most competitive global admissions talks.

For current students and graduates who came to Dartmouth from outside the US, scholarship support has been transformative.

Financial aid was a massive factor in my decision to enroll in Dartmouth, says Syed Rakin Ahmed 18, MED 22, who is completing a dual MD-PhD program offered jointly by Harvard, MIT and Geisel School of Medicine. Growing up in a low-income community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, I never imagined I would be where I am today, get my Dartmouth degree, study at Oxford University, and now earn a joint degree from Harvard, MIT and Dartmouth. I consider myself extremely lucky.

Sonia Qin 19, who was born in Beijing, grew up in Ottawa, Canada and is now a third-year student at Yale Law School, says a strong financial aid program for non-US students is essential for Dartmouth to meet. his mission. For a school that is preparing future leaders, she says, you have to have views that are probably different, maybe uncomfortable, maybe unusual.

A Global Ivy

Hanlons’s strategic vision for Dartmouth, which is leading the campaign, has inspired significant investments in the global commitment of institutions and has been reflected in an increasingly international student body and in Dartmouths’s teaching and research outcomes.

Numerous campaign-funded initiatives are fostering Dartmouths’s positive international influence. They include broadly influential interdisciplinary institutes focused on key global challenges, such as the Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society; 10 interdisciplinary teams of the faculty of the Academic Cluster; and out-of-school graduate initiatives, such as the Tuck School of Business TuckGO program.

We are committed to making this change responsibly, says President Hanlon. Our community has worked hard to realize this aspiration. We are fortunate that their generous support and our strong finances offer us this tremendous opportunity to signal to the Dartmouths to open its doors to the next generation worldwide.

Interest in Dartmouth has increased dramatically from non-US applicants. In the five years before the 2026 class admissions cycle, the group of international applicants grew by 79%, from 3,555 to 6,373.

The number of international students enrolled has also increased. Foreign nationals represent 14% of the current first-year class, up from 8% in the class enrolled in 2016, and students from 85 countries receive scholarship assistance.

All Campus Community Benefits

As a leader in overseas study programming, Dartmouth has long sought to provide inclusive cultural experiences by providing overseas conditions for students; typically, more than 55% of all Dartmouth undergraduate students study internationally for at least one term.

Diversifying the campus community is another tool to expand global student awareness, as international students offer a mix of knowledge.

A great benefit of having international students in the room is that they bring a wider range of experiences to any discussion, says Charles Wheelan 88, a senior lecturer and policy associate at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy. It could be life under a different kind of political system, or experience with a different kind of education, or treatment in a different health care system, or any other lived experience that is beyond what an adult in this country might value. completely.

