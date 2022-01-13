



The top public health official in Ontarios has issued a statement reiterating his belief in the safety and efficacy of the Pfizers pediatric vaccine, after facing criticism for previous remarks, which seemed to ask if there was enough data to supported the obligation to use it. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore was asked during a press conference Wednesday if the province would consider making vaccination mandatory for public school students, but he said such an action was not being considered because it is a new vaccine and the province needs more experience great with him before he ever married. The remarks sparked an immediate stir on social media with a number of epidemiologists and other public health experts suggesting it could fuel vaccine reluctance. Liberal leader Steven Del Duca also weighed in on the issue, posting a message on Twitter in which he said Moore should clarify his comments or leave. Millions of children have received the vaccine without adverse effects. Statement of Dr. Moores feeds vaccine reluctance. As the chief physician of the province he must fight not to feed him, wrote Del Duca. About 47 percent of children ages five to 11 have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario, which is among the lowest rates in Canada. During the previous press conference, Moore said he would like to see a higher intake in the age group, but he noted that parents are concerned that it is a new vaccine and have also expressed concern about side effects possible, including relatively rare cases of myocarditis. Moore went on to say that he strongly believes in the benefits of vaccination for the age group, but he was still criticized for his initial remarks, including by Del Duca. I want to be clear that the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children five to 11 years old is safe, effective and offers strong protection against COVID-19 and variants, he said in a statement issued later Wednesday afternoon, clarifying the remarks. his. We know some parents may have questions before vaccinating their child. This is why we are working closely with public health units, children’s hospitals, child services and other health experts to ensure that parents rely on getting answers to their questions, including partnering with SickKids for allow confidential, convenient and accessible vaccine counseling services for children. young people and their families. The Pfizers pediatric vaccine was approved for use by Health Canada in late November. The vaccine is packaged differently because it uses a reduced dose, but is otherwise identical to the vaccine used for those 12 years of age and older. A study previously released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that almost all side effects of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11 have been mild so far. Injection site pain, fatigue, and headache were the most commonly reported reactions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/ontario-s-top-doctor-clarifies-remarks-about-pediatric-vaccine-after-being-accused-of-feeding-vaccine-hesitancy-1.5737673

