



LONG BEACH ISLAND – The Lighthouse International Film Society is pleased to present the virtual screening of FRANCE- (French with English subtitles) – a new film by Bruno Dumont. Lea Seydoux mainly holds the centerpiece of Bruno Dumont’s unexpected new film, which begins as a satire of contemporary news media before turning into a steady spiral into something richer and darker. Located in contemporary Paris, FRANCE plays Seydoux as France de Meurs, a seemingly invincible TV journalist who cheats on her studio appearance, reporting on a distant war and the rush of her family life. Her high-profile world turns upside down after she injures a sender in a car accident, triggering a series of self-assessments and a bizarre romance that proves impossible to shake. No one to avoid provoking his viewers, Dumont’s latest is tragicomic and ambivalently delicious – a very 21st century treatment of the difficulty of preserving identity in an erosive culture. The Lighthouse International Film Society will have a VIRTUAL screening of Bruno Dumonts FRANCE. Screen at any time from 14 to 31 January. If you are so inclined to drink French wine while watching, head to Shell Liquorthe they offer 10% discount on all French wines during show dates. And if you are interested in joining our wine, cheese and French chat Happy Hour, meet us at Zoom on Sunday, January 30 from 5: 00-18: 00, link below! On screen (Tix $ 12): For tickets and information go to www.lighthousefilmfestival.org To join Zoom Chat on Sunday, January 30 at 5:00 PM:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84982474612 A special thank you to our sponsors – the Ocean County Culture and Heritage Commission, the Long Beach Island Arts and Science Foundation, and LBI Shell Liquors, who made it possible to bring this film to LBI. Shell Liquor offers a 10% discount on French wines – with reference to the film and the Lighthouse International Film Society.

