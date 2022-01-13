Former English rugby union arrested on suspicion of rape | Union and rugby





A former England Rugby Union player has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl. A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Police Department issued a statement Wednesday morning following reports of an incident at a city nightclub saying: Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 for a report. for a sexual assault on a woman in Thorpeness Square in Manchester. A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. It is currently being supported by specialist officers. A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance intended to cause a sexual offense. Both have since been released on bail as investigations continue and a number of lines of investigation are being pursued by detectives. Meanwhile, the wife of the former half of England, Danny Cipriani, has strongly denied any connection to the arrest. Victoria Cipriani, who is also 41 years old, was worried that others might have mistakenly taken a relationship because of her age. She posted on social media: Neither Danny nor I have been arrested and have nothing to do with the denounced case. We know nothing about him. The press has come to the wrong people and I would ask that they leave us alone, right away. This is extremely troubling for so many reasons. Please share and thank you for considering this. The Rugby Football Union declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jan/12/former-england-rugby-union-international-arrested-on-suspicion-of-rape The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos