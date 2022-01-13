Jason Kenney says Alberta will not follow Quebec plan to tax unvaccinated people against COVID-19

Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the Alberta government would not pursue Quebec’s plan to impose a financial fine on those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kenney said the data show that the unvaccinated are proving to be a much bigger burden on the hospital system than the vaccinated, but making them pay extra would not be fair.

“If we walk that path, we are completely abusing the whole principle of universal healthcare, so Alberta will absolutely not follow Quebec’s decision,” Kenney said Tuesday night at a Facebook town hall meeting.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault had announced earlier in the day that he planned to force unvaccinated adult residents to pay a “significant” financial fine, as they are occupying a disproportionate number of hospital beds.

Taxes against taxes: Quebec fines the unvaccinated who have no medical exemptions





Kenney acknowledged that the unvaccinated are receiving far more hospital beds and intensive care, which has led to a domino effect of canceled surgeries as health workers have been reassigned to deal with the pandemic.

But he said setting a fee would be similar to making a smoker pay more for treating lung cancer or charging a high-risk skier to get injured and airlifted abroad.

“There is a bigger and deeper principle here, which is that we have a universal health care system,” the prime minister said.

“It does not matter where you come from, how old you are, what your health condition is, how rich you are or what life choices you have made. You are guaranteed access to our healthcare system, free of charge, for the necessary medical services. ”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking in Ottawa, said he wanted to see more details before judging the Quebec plan, but added that the province has given assurances that it will not violate the Canada Health Act.

















Trudeau awaits details of Quebec proposal to tax unvaccinated





Alberta, as with other jurisdictions around the world, is battling a rapid, spiral of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The Kenney United Conservative government significantly reduced attendance at public events before Christmas, and vaccine passports are still needed to access non-core businesses, including bars and restaurants.

Students from kindergarten to 12th grade returned to the classroom this week after Kenney promised extra masks and millions of other quick tests for schools.

Last week, he said one million tests had arrived and another three million would arrive each week thereafter for a total of 10 million from a private supplier. That’s over four million from the federal government.

However, Health Minister Jason Copping said Wednesday that only 500,000 of the promised federal tests have arrived and that the balance of 10 million from private suppliers is linked to global supply chain delays and setbacks.

“We are working to confirm deliveries every day, including the 4.8 million tests we have purchased directly that we hope to receive this week, which will go to schools and AHS (for healthcare workers),” he wrote. Copping on Twitter.

“We will update the Albertans as more information becomes available.”

The opposition PPD has urged the government to publish projections of how bad Omicron’s growth is expected to be and to provide better masks and high-efficiency air filters for schools.

There are more than 61,000 active cases reported with COVID-19 in the province, but Drs. Deena Hinshaw, medical chief of health, has said the reduced testing capacity means the actual number of infections is likely to be 10 times higher.

She said this week that the province is preparing for a “significant impact” on healthcare.

There are 748 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 82 in critical care.

Previous waves of the pandemic have already led to the cancellation of thousands of non-emergency surgeries as staff have been restored. Copping has said the province does not expect to arrive until the middle of this year.

















COVID-19: Moore says the health tax on unvaccinated people seems punitive





Neurologia Dr. Mary Lou Myles, joining the NDP at a news conference on Wednesday, said staff reappointments have hurt patients with multiple sclerosis.

Myles said intervention and early diagnosis is critical for MS patients, but a consultation with a neurologist that should take and that has previously taken weeks or months, is now taking a year.

Early diagnosis means early treatment and a better chance of avoiding central nervous system damage and subsequent debilitating disabilities, she said.

“In the MS clinic itself, the relocation of specialist nurses has had an impact,” Myles said.

“One of the nurses has been displaced for almost a year. The other resettlements have been quite unexpected and unpredictable, leading to a kind of chaos. “