Ontario chief doctor says COVID vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old are safe and effective

The Ontario chief doctor is stressing that COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11 are safe and effective against the virus.

Dr. Kieran Moore made the explanatory statement Wednesday after saying earlier in the day that the vaccines are too new to require children to get them to attend school.

These comments drew the concern of opposition politicians, who said Moore’s comments could make parents more reluctant to vaccinate their children.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca called on Moore to clarify or resign from his position, while NDP leader Andrea Horwath said he was also concerned by the comment.

Both sides have called on the province to add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of immunizations needed to attend school in the province.

When asked Wednesday why the province did not do so, Moore replied that the province wants “greater experience” with the vaccine.

“It’s a new vaccine and as a result we want more experience with it before we ever mandate it,” he said. “I do not think any jurisdiction in Canada has mandated the vaccine to date.”

His explanation, sent by email later in the day, stressed that the vaccine is safe.

“I want to make it clear that the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children ages five to 11 is safe, effective and offers strong protection against COVID-19 and variants,” Moore said in a statement.

COVID-19: Ontario students, staff each take 2 quick tests when schools resume in person





“To date, millions of children between the ages of five and 11 have received the Pfizer pediatric vaccine and are benefiting from the strong protection offered, and the vast majority of side effects have been mild. “I strongly encourage all children between the ages of five and 11 to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

Ontarioicids in that age group qualified for COVID-19 vaccines late last year. As of Wednesday, 47 percent of ages five to 11 had received the first dose of the vaccine and four percent had received both vaccines.

Moore told a news conference that he “would like to see a higher use of the vaccine” and cited plans to run more clinics in schools when classes resume in person next week.

He also referred to resources available through SickKids Hospital in Toronto that address common questions asked by parents about COVID-19 vaccines.

Prime Minister Doug Ford also said Wednesday that he wants to see more children vaccinated against the virus.

Speaking at a vaccine clinic in Toronto, he encouraged parents to quickly send consent forms to in-school vaccination clinics so that Ontariocan can quickly protect more children against the virus.

“When the children bring the leave form home, the parents, when you have them, please sign it. “Please sign them and return them,” Ford said. “We will vaccinate children in schools. This is the fastest and best way.”

