Provinces ‘right’ to explore vaccination incentives, Trudeau says, while Quebec plans tax against taxes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the provinces have a “right” to consider ways to encourage and promote COVID-19 vaccination.

His comments come just a day after Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault announced plans to impose a tax on every unvaccinated Quebec who does not have a valid medical exemption.

“Different jurisdictions are making different decisions about how to encourage people to get vaccinated and as a federal government, we will continue to be there to support those decisions and make sure everyone is vaccinated. , ”Said Trudeau.

“Vaccines are about keeping Canadians safe, continuing to pass this pandemic in the best way possible, and different government orders have the right to look at different ways to encourage and encourage people to get vaccinated. ”

Trudeau said the federal government would wait for details on Quebec’s proposed health contribution before he could comment further, but he assured Canadians that the province is committed to “adhering to the principles and rules of the Canada Health Act.” as they go forward. “

Only 10 percent of Quebec’s population is unvaccinated, Legault said Tuesday, but he said they make up 50 percent of patients in intensive care beds.

















Quebec to start fining the unvaccinated



A health contribution will be paid to all adults who do not want to be vaccinated. We are there now, said Legault.

“I think it is normal that the majority of the population wants to have a consequence.”

The Quebec prime minister did not specify how much the tax would be, but he said it would be “significant” and that he did not consider a $ 50 or $ 100 fine significant.

All Quebec adults who refuse in the coming weeks to at least receive a first dose will receive a bill, he said.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that the federal government “will let the Quebec government” decide its policy “when it comes to vaccination”.

“I think from the federal side, we will continue to focus on ensuring that we deliver vaccines, that we provide testing kits across the country,” Champagne said.

















COVID-19: Constitutional expert weighs on Quebec health tax



Meanwhile, Ontario’s chief physician came out strongly opposed to the idea of ​​enforcing a similar tax in his province.

We have never made this recommendation to the government during this whole pandemic, said Dr. Kieran Moore.

He is not the one we would bring forward. In my mind, this seems punitive. We have always been supportive of adults making informed vaccination decisions and trying to increase availability and accessibility.

Since the announcement, the reaction of various experts has been mixed. Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto, said he sees “many problems” with the proposed health contribution.

“I do not want to. “I think it will be divisive,” he said.

Bowman says he is “just like a pro-vaccine person” and “absolutely” thinks he has “an ethical obligation to get vaccinated”. However, he worries that the proposed tax could “call the unvaccinated”.

“How much civil unrest do you want to create?” How many people do you want to alienate? ”

Bowman is not the only one with questions. Cara Zwibel, acting adviser to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, warned in a statement that the “disruptive measure” could end “punishing and removing those who may be most in need of public health support and services”. .

We do not penalize individuals who make poor food choices and exercise, those who choose higher risk occupations or recreational activities, Zwibel said.

Some essential services like basic health care for the sick go beyond these individual choices.

















Quebec will impose health tax on the unvaccinated



However, some legal experts see the issue a little differently. Provinces have a constitutional authority to impose direct taxes in order to pay for services like health care, according to David Duff, a professor at the University of British Columbia School of Law Peter A. Allard.

They are not taking away people’s freedom, but simply asking people to pay a price if they pose a risk, Duff said.

We receive a tax deduction for investing in our pension. Why? Because (the government) wants to encourage that, he said. You give to charity, get something back. That’s similar to that. “

with folders by Global News’ s Sean Boynton, Ryan Rocca and Mike Armstrong

