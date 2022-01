Winter is usually the time when golfers get stuck indoors and turn to home training aids, setting up mattresses and practical nets to stay loose until spring. Some are lucky enough to escape the cold (or live all year round in warmer climates) and then there is that special race of golfers that as long as the field is open, they will pass in any weather. We have accumulated the best base layers for players that do not allow any prediction to hinder them. And if you are not ready for a full 18 holes in a tundra, these parts will also work well for winter training or for walking the dog right now and when the thaw starts, they help you get off course faster.

Base layers are often mixed with thermal when it comes to staying warm in cold weather. The purpose of a base coat is to retain body heat by absorbing and evaporating sweat. Often referred to as a second skin, these parts are created to regulate body temperature during activity. Power plants are for stationary activities and are designed to add a layer of warmth and insulation.

Also called long underwear or leggings, baseball pants can be difficult to lay under golf pants. It is much easier to wear these skirts tucked under the rain pants, but a quality manufactured pair will have a lightweight construction that will fit easily even under most golf pants. Look for a pair that has ventilation and a firm but stretched waistband that will stay in place without creating a snag.

When it comes to material, merino wool and pieces of wool blend are best for the base layers. It naturally regulates temperature, corrodes and resists wind. Synthetic layers like nylon or spandex usually cost less than wool, but are more likely to block sweat and odors. When buying affordable base coatings, elastane polyester pieces can be a great option. Be sure to move a little when trying it on to make sure it has a comfortable stretch, the stitches are created to allow the mobility needed to move a golf club and the compression is stable enough to stay close to the skin and add warmth there where you need.

