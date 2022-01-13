Pittsburgh pirates are closing a deal with free international agent Pitcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have worked very quietly this off-season in the international market and with the international signing day coming this week, we will see many more talents joining the farm system.
Baseball America’s Ben Badler first reported yesterday that the Pittsburgh Pirates will have a large set of international spending bonuses for this year with just over $ 6 million to spend. With reports already showing that the Pirates will be the favorites to sign with two of the most popular prospects as out-player Tony Blanco Jr. and short-lived Yordany De los Santos, they have now apparently agreed on a much-sought-after talent. Taiwan.
Liberty Sports initially reported that the Pirates of Pittsburgh have agreed a deal with 20-year-old international Chang Hung-Leng. The report indicates that the deal will be about $ 500,000 for signing the bonus money. He is a right-handed shooter who has some dirty moves on his fields along with a good fast ball. John Dreker of Pirates Prospects later confirmed that the Pirates are in fact favorites to sign with Hung-Leng later this week on January 15th.
RHP International Prospect, Chang Hung-Leng # Pirates
The 20-year-old has reached an agreement with the Pirates for 500,000
This is not the first time Ben Cherington and company have sought talent in Asia. Just last year they signed the right-handed pitcher Po-Yu Chen from Tawian. Chen has been climbing the Pirates boards and may soon find his way as one of the most talented pitchers in the system. Hopefully they see the same potential in Hung-Leng.
this is just another signature on what 3 notable agreements have already been reported. The International Draft period opens on the 15th of this month, so these deals need to be formalized sooner rather than later.
