Dissemination of omicron Covid-19 variant indicates urgent need for global pathogen tracking network

Like a year ago, the pandemic was the silent uninvited guest at the end-of-year holiday meetings. As we now enter the third year of confronting Covid, his only human nature to wonder when we will return to normalcy. But if normalcy is defined as the complete eradication of Covid-19, then never be more normal, as the chances of coping well with another variant like omicron or delta, not to mention a future coronavirus or other pathogen, are very high. real.

The world needs to understand how to use new surveillance technologies to predict and limit the consequences of future pathogens.

Fortunately, we can still win against this pandemic and against those that follow; we can make sure the next outbreak is better contained in the beginning, so that we can live our lives in a more normal way. But we all need to focus on the laser to stay one step ahead of an ever-mutating virus, so that we can curb epidemics from turning into pandemics.

After the onset of the original Covid outbreak in 2019, then the deadly delta variant after vaccine spread, and now the omicron outbreak, it is clear that we are still unprepared and therefore vulnerable to future pathogenic surprises. And the threat is not just the potential for another Covid pandemic. A new more virulent type of flu, the sudden spread of antimicrobial resistance that makes standard medicines ineffective, or even a man-made bio-terrorist attack, are all possible risks.

Next, the world needs to understand how to use new surveillance technologies to predict and limit the consequences of future pathogens. The Covid crisis has demonstrated the great potential of the genetic sequence for detecting threats in this way. As of January 2020, on 6.9 million views of the coronavirus sequence are distributed online. it global cooperation fostered development of mRNA vaccines in record time as well as provided a valuable insight for how did this coronavirus mutate, enabling governments regulate security protocols depends on the each variant has unique features.

But what the world really needs is an automated network of complete genomic sequencing, a Global Pathogen Surveillance Network, focused on detecting emerging outbreaks of known dangerous pathogens, such as anthrax or Ebola, or a pathogen young, like the next coronavirus. For this Global Pathogen Surveillance Network to materialize, we need to regularly sample samples from populations around the world, while also maintaining their privacy. (My company, like others that manufacture and sell genetic sequencing systems, is likely to benefit financially directly or indirectly from establishing such a system.)

The genome sequence should also be done evenly, which means that every country, including those with lower incomes, should have a significant percentage of its population. And we need to include people from different races; otherwise, we risk developing drugs that are based and therefore likely more effective only for those of Caucasian origin.

Without such a general genome sequence in every part of the world, the threat of an epidemic turning into a pandemic increases dramatically because no one is safe until everyone is safe.

However, even in the United States, we have a variety of states and local entities that make different types of rankings with different levels of inclusiveness. It is a fact that no entity is responsible and no existing entity appears to be an obvious candidate to do so.

For this reason, the United States cannot do this alone. In early 2021, I proposed one International Bio Force to track the growing variety of Covid mutations and to monitor future threats in the form of pandemics, bioterrorism or antimicrobial resistance. This global entity cannot come from the public sector alone. We need a public-private partnership to engage in automated bio monitoring and then store, analyze and share the data received.

Private entities can detect an increase in disease in a given area through various input signals. For example, health care records for body temperatures in a given area can be compiled by local public health agencies, while genetic wastewater sequencing can detect and identify unexpected pathogens in communities and do so in a timely manner. real. A global public-private group can utilize data sources like these to provide a state-of-the-art technology for detecting global bio-threats at a hyperlocal level by subscribing to governments or other entities, with all its resources having the advantage of being anonymous, alleviating privacy concerns.

Of course, winning against future biological threats also means supporting the development of new vaccines and drug-related discoveries. An example that other governments should follow is Biden’s proposed administrations Agency for Advanced Health Research Projects, which works to advance advances in the treatment of cancer, diabetes and neurological diseases.

But perhaps as challenging as creating next-generation vaccines is ensuring the equitable distribution of such a recent treatment to people in lower-income countries. For this, the constant pandemic represents a painful reality check.

As just one example, notes the Financial Times that more Covid boosters have been administered in high-income countries than all combined vaccine doses in the lowest-income countries in the world. Although some higher income countries have helped deliver vaccines to those on lower incomes, the movement is done ad-hoc and not to the extent that it will be urgently needed for the next global health crisis.

Covid has exposed a massive and unaddressed international vulnerability to pandemics, but has also brought to the fore technologies such as genetic sequencing and mRNA vaccines that can help tackle these threats. We can not prevent the next outbreak, but we can commit to making this the last pandemic. The question for 2022 and beyond is whether key players on the international stage can find a way to deploy these innovations to make sure the world is not surprised again.