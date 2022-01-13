International
COVID-19 hospital load ‘manageable’, there are plans for more
Health officials at PEI say the number of people being treated in hospital now for COVID-19 is manageable, but there are plans if more people need help.
Currently, seven people are being treated for COVID-19 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, one person is being treated in the intensive care unit.
It is those beds in the intensive care unit that are in the most limited supply.
“We’ve been planning for this for the last two years and it’s hard to go into our third year with it,” said Corinne Rowswell, chief operating officer of Health PEI. “What we’ve had all along has been an increase. So we have plans to increase our capacity as needed. “
That plan includes “some triggers” that would cause officials to activate things beyond where they currently are.
This means that the hospital can close some services to reallocate beds and staff to the COVID-19 unit if needed.
Health PEI officials said that as long as there is enough staff for them, there are 20 ICU beds available in the province, and more that can be converted if needed.
For now, any patient in need of COVID-19 treatment at the ICU would go to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where a dedicated group of staff takes care of them.
This will continue as long as there are enough beds, and after that patients can be taken to Prince County Hospital.
Our capacity is not unlimited, of course, no one has that kind of health care system that can grow endlessly. Corinne Rowswell
If those beds were filled, patients would be transferred off the island.
Rowswell said Health PEI will start by trying to get ICU patient beds in neighboring provinces, but may need to look further, depending on how our neighboring provinces are doing in terms of hospitalizations.
But Rowswell said officials do not think this is a scenario the province will deal with.
Best known for treating COVID-19
“We know a lot more about COVID now than we did in the beginning in terms of what we use to treat patients,” she said. “We know there is more available to treat COVID patients right now, so we are not anticipating we will be in that capacity.”
Health PEI says it can create more than 180 beds in island hospitals just for COVID-19 patients if needed. There are a total of 393 acute care facilities across the island’s hospitals.
Health PEI said it could reduce services to free staff and equipment as needed as the pandemic continues.
The measures we have taken to mitigate or slow down the impact are very important for the islanders to follow. Corinne Rowswell
Rowswell said all plans depend on having enough staff to keep the beds open.
At present, there are up to 30 health care staff in isolation who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Another 20 to 30 are close contacts and are using the testing policy to stay.
“We have plans in place, our capacity is not unlimited, of course, no one has the kind of health care system that can grow indefinitely,” Rowswell said.
“So the measures we have to mitigate or slow down the impact are very important for the islanders to follow.”
