Homelessness is on the rise in Halifax as housing projects reach demand – Halifax
The number of people currently experiencing homelessness in Halifax Regional Municipality continues to grow amid government initiatives that community organizations say have been desperately needed for decades.
“We have about 150 deeply affordable, if not supported, emerging housing units that are likely to come online within the year and that is a huge increase, but it is not even half of what we need,” he said. Kevin Hooper, manager of partnerships and community development with United Way Halifax.
In Halifax Regional Municipality, 472 people are currently experiencing homelessness, according to recent statistics.
Halifax Council agrees to increase modular housing budget by $ 1.2 million, but with concerns
The Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission, launched under the Liberal government in November 2020, has just released an update on the proposed action plan to address old housing issues.
Some of these recommendations include doubling investment in the provincial affordable housing program that aims to create 96 units over the next two years.
Recommendations also include a $ 2 million investment in improving the stock of provincially owned housing and a $ 35 million announcement made last October to build more than 700 affordable new units across Nova Scotia.
“Once upon a time there was a clear demand from the public on a large scale for government action on this front. “I would say that many of the actions, many of the initiatives that have been taken are really quite impressive in the context of what we were used to,” Hooper said.
The Nova Scotia Housing Crisis: How the Emergency Has Reached a Boiling Point
Hooper says public pressure along with the pandemic have led to a kind of turning point in the housing front that governments could no longer ignore.
“There was a massive investment in housing in the early 1990s. We stopped building public housing, we stopped subsidizing many organizations and operations, and now we are seeing the consequences of that. “A generation has passed and the problems have been built and built over the last 30 years,” he said.
Together with the Halifax Regional Municipality launching an emergency housing initiative to build modular trailer units, the three levels of government have supported each other in the Rapid Housing Initiative projects.
The first round of these projects will be completed this spring.
“I understand the housing market, things take time to develop those parts when it comes to building houses, but we have people living on the streets now who need a roof over their head and we are not working. as fast as it should, ”said Suzy Hansen, NDP MLA for Halifax Needham.
Campbell McClintock on the role of advocacy during the housing crisis in NS
Hansen says while she welcomes government commitments to housing projects, she feels the temporary support that was brought in during the pandemic, such as the rent limit, should be considered in the long run when it comes to policy changes.
“We think about families trying to figure out their next payment check and whether they can pay their rent and whether or not they will have a roof over their heads and food for their children,” she said.
“We need to start thinking about the inclusive part all together when we think of building something we had in place without anything to support it.”
