Sea Dragon: 180-Million-Year-Old Fossil of a Giant Sea Creature Discovered in the UK | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel





Fossil of ichthyosaur. (Anglian Water) Scientists have discovered a large sea creatures fossilised remains from the bottom of a lagoon in England. Colloquially referred to as sea dragon, it is the only most complete fossil of the ancient sea creature obtained from the UK. The remains of the ichthyosaurlarge extinct marine reptiles found in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve. A wetland conservationist named Joe Davis made this surprise discovery while conducting routine draining of a lagoon island for re-landscaping in February 2021. Joe and his colleague noticed something like vertebrae poking out of the mud. Immediately, a team of palaeontologists were called on to carry out excavations to remove the large specimen in August and September 2021. The fossil is thought to be the UKs first ichthyosaur of its species called Temnodontosaurus trigonodon. The creature was found covered in clay-rich rocks, which estimate researchers was deposited around 180 million years ago (early Jurassic period). “Our specimen, the Rutland Ichthyosaur or the Rutland Sea Dragon, is the largest complete ichthyosaur ever found in Britain in over 200 years of collecting these things scientifically,” says palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax who led the excavation. This creature was contemporary to the land-dwelling dinosaurs. With massive teeth and eyes and a large snout, its body features resemble modern-day dolphins. The specimen measures nearly 33 feet in length, with the weight of the skull around one tonne. The fossil has been crowned as the most complete and largest ichthyosaur fossil ever discovered from the UK. Earlier, researchers excavated two ichthyosaurs from the Rutland Water in 1970, but the remains were incomplete and smaller in size. Ichthyosaurs are believed to have become extinct around 90 million years ago. This ancient marine reptile species ranged from 3.3 feet to more than 85 feet and evolved roughly 250 million years ago (Triassic period). The world ichthyosaur expert Dr Lomax said: It was an honor to lead the excavation. Britain is the birthplace of ichthyosaurs their fossils have been unearthed here for over 200 years, with the first scientific dating back to Mary Anning and her discoveries along the Jurassic Coast. Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK. It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history. The preliminary findings are yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. The team will continue working on the fossil to better understand the ancient sea creature. The find was featured on BBC Twos Digging for Britain on Tuesday, January 11, at 8 pm. ** For weather, science, and COVID-19 updates on the go, download The Weather Channel App (on Android and iOS store). It’s free!

