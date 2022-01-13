International
What Halifax can learn from Helsinki to end homelessness
Communities that want to eradicate homelessness should focus on getting people into permanent housing without preconditions, says the architect of a successful housing strategy in Finland.
While many countries, including Medicine Hat, Alta., Have similar “first residence” programs, Finland was the first country to adopt it nationally. The capital Helsinki is now on track to end homelessness by 2025.
Juha Kaakinen, CEO of Y-Foundation nonprofit housing, spoke to CBC Radio Halifax Morning Information on Wednesday how the strategy works and what other cities can learn from it.
“We understand that permanent housing is the only way to provide sustainable solutions for the homeless, and temporary solutions, they tend to become more or less permanent,” Kaakinensaid said.
Listen to Juha Kaakinen’s interview with Informative Breakfast presenter Portia Clark:
8:39What Halifax can learn from Helsinki’s approach to the homeless
Finland’s strategy is built around the idea that housing is a human right.
Kaakinen said people can not address other issues in their lives without initially having a warm and safe place to live. That’s why his organization has purchased or built about 18,000 affordable units over the past few decades.
In response to a growing housing crisis in Nova Scotia, the provincial government committed last year to provide funding for the construction of 178 affordable housing units in Halifax Regional Township and the Annapolis Valley.
There are also groups, such as the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, that have created temporary relief for people who need a warm place to stay this winter.
The town hall project to house 64 people in modular units at two locations has now grown to a cost of $ 4.9 million.
But Kaakinen said temporary solutions like shelters and inns are not working. In many cases, he said people do not feel comfortable or safe staying in these places and they end up living outside.
“As soon as the situation seems a little better, people start to forget that we need to resolve this issue more consistently,” he said.
Kaakinen said the “first housing” model is about treating people who are experiencing homelessness like everyone else. They are able to apply to live in an affordable rental unit without preconditions and provide support once they are settled.
Kaakinen said that of the 18,000 units his organization owns, 11,000 are typical social housing where low-income people in urgent need can apply to live and where rent is met by social programs.
“We also have special housing for the homeless and then we work closely with municipalities and NGOs that know the local needs, and they select the tenants and then also provide the support they need,” he said.
Kaakinen said it is up to municipalities and cities to provide the support people need to stay in affordable units.
Having enough stocks of affordable housing is also essential.
“In Finland, we have the policy that in every new residential area, at least 25 percent of the apartments are affordable, social housing … this provides the basis for settling the homeless in a sustainable way,” he said.
The country’s housing strategy is making a difference in people’s lives, Kaakinensaid.
He estimates that his country, which has a population of about 5.5 million, has just over 4,000 homeless people, “but two-thirds of them are people living temporarily with friends and relatives.”
“Since 2008, total homelessness has halved, and long-term homelessness, which means that people who have been homeless for at least a year and who have serious social and health problems have dropped by 70 percent.” he said.
