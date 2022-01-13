Jet Edge International receives further investment from KKR





ENGELET – (TELI BIZNES) –Jet Edge International, the Ohio-based private aviation company, has raised an additional $ 75 million in credit funds and accounts managed by the NRC. The new financing expands KKR’s total credit and equity investments in Jet Edge to approximately $ 265 million over the past year. Following the initial $ 150 million loan announced in June 2021, KKR has continued to invest in Jet Edge amid the historic demand for its reserve membership program directly to the consumer. Jet Edge will use the funds to further expand Gulfstream and Challenger’s extensive fleet. With the support of KKR, Jet Edge has increased the Reserve Membership program to record numbers, comments Jet Edge International CEO Bill Papariella. KKR’s most recent investment in Jet Edge speaks to its belief in our mission to provide scalable private aviation solutions with industry-leading services and new capital to support these efforts with continued fleet growth. Jet Edge has 20 additional Gulfstream & Challenger aircraft scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2022, in addition to the 27 aircraft delivered in 2021, bringing the total size of its fleet to 95 aircraft. Patrick Clancy, Director at KKR, said: In a challenging environment, the Jet Edge team is implementing their strategy and delivering impressive business growth in 2021, while maintaining a disciplined operating platform that puts their customers first. We are excited to increase our investment in order to further support the growth of the Jet Edges fleet as they continue to expand their innovative membership in the Reserve and AdvantEdge product lines. In the last 12 months, Jet Edge has achieved 1800% year-on-year growth in new member purchases. Jet Edge has strengthened the company’s national footprint by providing a solid foundation to grow membership programs in the future. About Jet Edge Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated medium- and large-sized cabin management operator and integrated maintenance provider, Jet Edge serves aircraft and flyer owners with a world-class operational platform and expands access to individual customers and corporations 365 days a year in one of the most diverse. and the world’s luxury aircraft fleets. Backed by unparalleled award-winning security programs and overseen by a management team with extensive experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge offers excellence in aircraft management, card management, card on demand, sales aircraft and maintenance. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com. About KKR KKR is a leading global investment firm offering alternative asset and capital market management and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive returns on investments by pursuing a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in the companies and communities of its portfolio. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, loans and real assets and has strategic partners who manage hedge funds. KKR insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of the Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to NRC investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit the KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

