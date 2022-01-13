TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. USA TIRE FACILITIES IN BRYAN (Ohio), FREEPORT (Illinois) and DES MOINES (Iowa) RATIFY NEW THREE YEAR CONTRACTS





CHICAGO WESTERN, Ill., January 12, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (“Titan”) announced today that Titan employees represented by United Steelworkers (“USW”) have voted to ratify the new three-year contracts applicable to Titan operations located in Bryan, OH (Local 890), and Freeport, IL (Local 745) and Des Moines, IA (Local 164). The three approved contracts cover about 800 workers represented by the USW. “We look forward to moving forward under these contracts and appreciating the work with the leadership of all our unions to finalize a package that is good for all involved,” he said. Paul Reitz, President and CEO of Titan. “Titan’s success in providing our customers with market-leading products is based on the strength of our One Titan team, especially the extraordinary people in our factories who build them. We want to thank each and every one of our employees for their hard work and dedication. “I am convinced that the approved three-year contracts position Titan for growth and allow us to continue to attract and retain top-level employees, who will strengthen our position as a global market leader in the future.” “The benefits of these contracts start immediately and reflect our appreciation for the dedication and dedication of our employees during the challenging times of recent years. The new contracts include incentive plans that offer financial rewards for achieving mutually enhanced factory performance improvements.” Safe Harbor Statement : This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the secure port for “future statements” provided for in the 1995 Securities Private Reform Act. The words “believe”, “wait”, “predict”, “plan”, “will of “can”, “potential”, “can”, “will” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs about future developments and their potential impact on us. Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; market changes, including new products and price changes by the Company’s competitors; operational efficiency levels; the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; hazards associated with our production facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become non-functional. Additional risks and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those provided in this publication are detailed in the Company reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission; Exchange, especially in the disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those reports.These forward-looking statements are made only on the date of this document.The Company warns that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no liability. no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any reason other than as required by law. About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is the leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires, assemblies and off-road products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally manufactures a wide range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and later market customers in the agricultural, land / construction and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com. SOURCES Titan International, Inc.

