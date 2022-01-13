The Berlin Film Festival is taking place in person despite the pandemic





The Berlin International Film Festival will take place next month in person, despite the growing number of viruses in Germany, especially in the capital

BERLIN – The Berlin International Film Festival will take place in person next month, despite an increase in the number of viruses in Germany, especially in the capital, organizers said on Wednesday. We are aware of the challenges posed by the unpredictable course of the pandemic, said in a statement by the festival leaders, adding that strict pandemic measures will be implemented in the 72nd edition of one of the most famous film festivals in the world. We want the festival to send a signal to the entire film industry, to cinemas and film viewers, and to culture as a whole we need cinema, we need culture, said the German Minister of State for Culture and Media, Claudia Roth. Of course, nowadays, this can only be managed with a few painful cuts and with constant vigilance, she added. The pandemic situation is dynamic and the Berlin Film Festival is adapting to the resulting challenges. Only persons who have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently recovered from an infection will have access to the festival premises. Furthermore, a quick daily test and masks will be required for all participants. Cinema attendance will be reduced to 50% of capacity and all festivities and receptions will be canceled, usually an essential moment of the film festival. Last year’s film festival was renovated due to the virus and split into two parts, one for the industry and one that screened films over the summer. The opening is still scheduled for February 10 and the awards will be given a little earlier than originally planned, on February 16, the German news agency dpa reported. The opening film of the festival will be Peter von Kant by French director and screenwriter Francois Ozon. The film is a free rendition of Rainer Werner Fassbinders’s film, The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant. The film, starring Denis Mnochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the festival’s international competition and will celebrate its world premiere on February 10, organizers said. The festival jury will be chaired by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and French actress Isabelle Huppert will be awarded a Golden Bear of Honor for her lifetime achievement. Huppert is one of the most versatile actors in the world and has played an impressive range of characters in almost 150 film and television productions, said the festival management. Follow all the AP pandemic stories at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

