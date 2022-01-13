International pipeline inbox signing period 2022





Its International Week here at MLB Pipeline! With the start of a new era of international signatures coming on Saturday, boy, have we covered you. And when I say us, I mostly mean my esteemed colleague Jesse Sanchez.

We caught the international fever in Pipeline Podcast even this week, watching the Top 50, talking to Cubs international scout vice president Louis Eljaua and even answering a question from you about one of the international perspectives. This is the first question in this week’s Inbox:

International Cuban baseball star Oscar Colas … what can we expect in 2022? White Sox? – @ScottyOBarnes

Any prediction of how quickly Oscar Colas climbs the ladder in the White Sox system once he signs? – @ brianm731

The first of these questions about Colas is officially what we answered in the podcast, but it is clear that people are intrigued by the perspective of the field, which was once known as Cuban Ohtani, because he was once a two-way player. Nr. 5 in that International Top 50, the 23-year-old was long expected to sign with the White Sox for a deal that is reported to be $ 2.7 million. The left-hander has shown that he can shake it really, with force. He played all three positions off the field, but is likely to be placed in a corner where an arm that once fired fast 95 mph balls from the tumulus could be an advantage.

The White Sox have certainly done well in signing Cuban players in recent years, most recently their outsider Yoelqui Cespedes, their prospect no. 2. Cespedes had a good first year of the pro ball, with an OPS of 0.813 and 18 steals over 72 games between High-A and Double-A, before fighting in the Arizona Fall League. It is reasonable that Colas could follow the same path of development, starting the year with High-A Winston-Salem and moving on to Double-A Birmingham. The way he hits will determine how fast he can move and whether Birmingham will be his last stop for the year, but it is a pretty good model that can create the stage for him to reach the major leagues in a moment in 2023.

How is it decided which team can sign with which international player? – @panthermichael

I thought this would be a good way to give a primer on how the international system works, many of which can be found in the primer above. It is basically an open market, with some pretty strict boundaries. What I mean by this is that any team can sign with any player – it’s not a draft system – but there are bonus sets so teams can not spend freely.

Bonus pools range from about $ 4.6 million to just over $ 6.2 million. There are basically three levels, with 14 teams at the lowest level of $ 5,179,000 and two others (Dodgers and Blue Jays) who were given that amount but then lost $ 500,000 as a penalty for signing a free agent who declined a qualifying offer at first. of free agents off-season 2020-21 (Trevor Bauer and George Springer). Teams selected in Round B of the Competitive Balance in Draft in recent years have $ 6,262,600 to spend, while Round A Competitive Balance teams receive $ 5,721,500.

A team can spend most or all of their group on one player (the Yankees spent all but $ 300,000 of their group in 2019 to sign with Jasson Dominguez for $ 5.1 million, for example.), Or they can distribute it among many players. The bonus group system was put in place in an effort to create more draws or a more equal playing field and it should be noted that 28 different teams are expected to sign at least one of the prospects in our Top 50.

There have been times over the years when teams have been limited in what they could spend. This is the first year the Braves will have their full squad available since Major League Baseball penalized them for violating international signatures in November 2017. And not all teams have always been active in the international market. The Orioles, for example, were quite sleepy on stage until Mike Elias took over the post of general manager and they are the favorites to sign with two players in the Top 50 in this period.

Will Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Stowers and other high-profile prospects of the Orioles be enough to keep the team from losing 100 games again? – @mcleod_brooks

It is always difficult to predict how long a reconstruction project will take. Sometimes it can take longer than expected and sometimes teams make strides forward at a faster pace. The Orioles have lost 100 or more games in their last three full seasons, obviously not counting the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic. Two of them saw that the club lost 110 or more. Mike Elias was hired as the new general manager after the first season of those seasons (2018) and worked to rebuild what had been a dying farm system.

The good news is that the refill has been successful, thanks to the very high selection in the Draft, the acquisition of Rutschman no. 1 mentioned above in general in 2019 and being more active in the international market. This led us to rank them as the best farm system in baseball when we re-ranked them in August last year. Having perspective no. 1 of stroke (Rutschman) and possibility no. 1 of the hit (Rodriguez) certainly does not hurt. (It should be noted that Rodriguez was drafted in 2018, before Elias and Co. entered)

Stowers, a draft of 2019, had a new season last year, certainly speeding up his schedule. I think you will see the three perspectives you mentioned, plus DL Hall, from the main perspectives of the season, make very positive contributions in 2022. And there are many more to come after that, with some exciting talents quickly to t ‘was reached in 2022 … that’s why I think I aim for that year as the one where you see a bigger increase in wins. Can they lose less than 100 games this coming season? Of course, that would be an increase of just nine games. But it’s not something I would rely on, nor would I use it as some kind of barometer of how things are going on the reconstruction front.

The Orioles will get there, I honestly believe, and there is a pretty good correlation of teams going from the best farm system to the playoff contenders over the years. So be patient Baltimore! And remember, you get choice no. 1 also in Draft 2022!

