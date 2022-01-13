



Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said Wednesday that the province will not move to tax those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 after Quebec announced plans to impose a “health contribution” tax on those who have not received a vaccine. While visiting the opening of a mass vaccination clinic at the Toronto Zoo, Ford was asked if Ontario should consider something similar to Quebec. “We are taking a different approach. We will not go that route. We will have a different approach, but I ask, ask, please every person who is not vaccinated, please protect yourself, protect your family, protect colleagues. Please do your vaccination, “Ford said. The Prime Minister said that one to three thousand Ontarians are still taking their first doses every day and called it “very encouraging”. Read more: Provinces ‘right’ to explore vaccination incentives, Trudeau says, while Quebec plans tax against taxes The story goes down the ad Ford’s comments came shortly after Ontario’s chief physician said Wednesday that he would not recommend a tax to those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and said Quebec’s plan looks “punitive”. Dr. Kieran Moore was asked during a news conference Wednesday about his comments on Quebec’s planned tax on the unvaccinated and whether Ontario should consider a similar measure. “We have never made this recommendation to the government during this whole pandemic,” Moore said. Trends University of Ontario study shows CBD may offer some protection against COVID-19

The US and NATO oppose Russia’s request to exclude Ukraine from the alliance “It’s not what we would bring forward. In my mind, this seems punitive. “We have always been supportive of adults making informed vaccination decisions and trying to increase availability and accessibility.”















Moore said vaccines are mandated only in “highest risk” environments, namely long-term care. The story goes down the ad “Increasing the death rate, the increased risk of serious consequences had to be balanced by maximizing the immunization and protection of those individuals,” Moore said. “This is as far as this government has gone in terms of mandating vaccination and punishing those who have not been vaccinated has not been entertained by this government.” Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault announced plans on Tuesday to impose a tax on every unvaccinated Quebec who does not have a valid medical exemption. Only 10 percent of Quebec’s population is unvaccinated, Legault said, but he said they make up 50 percent of patients in intensive care beds. A health contribution will be paid to all adults who do not want to be vaccinated. We are there now, said Legault. I think it is normal that the majority of the population wants to have a consequence. – With files from Rachel Gilmore of Global News View link » <br />

