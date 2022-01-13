How would the Quebec tax on the unvaccinated affect vulnerable communities? – Montreal

Quebec’s idea of ​​imposing an additional tax on those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to create much controversy.

People working with marginalized communities are just some of those who express concerns.

Some believe there is more the government could have done to promote vaccination before talking about a tax.

“I wonder if there are other ways to approach those people besides fining them,” said Cara Zwibel of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

Montreal’s Park Ex neighborhood was one of the worst hit by the pandemic. Last year, longtime resident Stella Bailakis rolled up her sleeves to help.

“We were going door to door to inform people where they could get their vaccines if they wanted to,” she recalled.

She says many people came around after meeting on their doorstep and wonders why the government has not restarted that kind of strategy in areas with low vaccination rates.

















“This time, there is absolutely nothing,” Bailakis said.

Bailakis is also concerned about imposing taxes on people who do not speak English or French.

“If their language skills are limited, how many of them will understand?” she asks.

McGill Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Donald Vinh, noted how the government initially tried to reward people for vaccination, using a lottery, celebrities and more. He wonders if the authorities will regret being stronger.

“I know someone a long time ago where he was frustrated and hit a wall. And yes, it was very enjoyable for him to hit the wall, except when he broke his wrist, “he said.

Vinh worries that the tax will only make the reluctant vaccine more resistant.

“Is there another alternative here before we go to, you know, basically the sentence?” An obvious step is to make it easier for vaccines to reach people instead of people getting vaccines, ”he said.

Francois Legault says the tax will be significant and community workers hope it will be flexible based on income.

“For me, it’s the price. This is what worries me “, said Samle Zouzoua, a coordinator with Table de quartier de Parc-Extension. “It has to be fair.”

The Canadian Association for Civil Liberties seeks more information before launching any legal challenge, but wonders what the measure is really about.

On Twitter, Quebec’s health minister celebrated an increase in the number of people making appointments with the first dose, but Zwibel does not believe the tax would have an effect on hospital admissions.

“Even if this policy were to take effect today and all those who were subjected to it would be vaccinated to get the first vaccination today, they would not be fully vaccinated for about another six months. “As far as mitigating the immediate concern for hospitals is concerned, I do not think this policy really aims at that,” she said.

Zwibel wonders if after evaluating all possible legal issues and challenges, the government can back away from the idea.

