Keewaywin First Nation woman raises over $ 20,000 to help neighbors on Bearskin Lake

A Keewaywin First Nation woman is taking the initiative to help a neighboring community in crisis, raising over $ 10,000 for Bearskin Lake people as they face a COVID-19 blast.

Rain Harper, 22, said that although she may be shy, she has a big heart and finds happiness in helping others.

“I felt that if someone started a donation campaign, people would be more willing to help the people of Bearskin Lake because there is someone in the community who opened the door for them,” she said.

Keewaywin is an Oji-Cree community about 600 miles north of Thunder Bay, Ont., And 150 miles southwest of Bearskin Lake First Nation.

Harper said she has a group chat with friends from surrounding communities, including one from Bearskin Lake, who has kept the group up to date on their situation.

In the last two weeks almost half of the approximately 460 people living there have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some First Nations in the region have raised money and donated supplies to the community.

Harper started launching donations by posting on a Keewaywin Facebook page, but most of the donations came when Harper was invited to the local radio station to wait.

Within a few days over $ 10,000 was raised and the group’s administration said it would double the amount from the donation.

Keewaywin chief George Kakekagumick said Harper had approached him to ask if it would be good to do a fundraiser.

“She took the initiative to start this,” he said.

He said everyone in the community is proud of Harper.

Derek Fox, chief executive of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), which represents the 49 First Nations in northern Ontarion, including Bearskin Lake and Keewaywin, said they are communities similar in size to the population and the challenges they face. .

He said all NAN communities have been hit hard by the pandemic and that Harper’s efforts point to a greater NAN youth growth trend.

“We see a lot of change going on between our young people,” he said.

“They are not only our future, they are also our leaders today.”