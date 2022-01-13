International
Keewaywin First Nation woman raises over $ 20,000 to help neighbors on Bearskin Lake
A Keewaywin First Nation woman is taking the initiative to help a neighboring community in crisis, raising over $ 10,000 for Bearskin Lake people as they face a COVID-19 blast.
Rain Harper, 22, said that although she may be shy, she has a big heart and finds happiness in helping others.
“I felt that if someone started a donation campaign, people would be more willing to help the people of Bearskin Lake because there is someone in the community who opened the door for them,” she said.
Keewaywin is an Oji-Cree community about 600 miles north of Thunder Bay, Ont., And 150 miles southwest of Bearskin Lake First Nation.
Harper said she has a group chat with friends from surrounding communities, including one from Bearskin Lake, who has kept the group up to date on their situation.
In the last two weeks almost half of the approximately 460 people living there have tested positive for COVID-19.
Some First Nations in the region have raised money and donated supplies to the community.
Harper started launching donations by posting on a Keewaywin Facebook page, but most of the donations came when Harper was invited to the local radio station to wait.
Within a few days over $ 10,000 was raised and the group’s administration said it would double the amount from the donation.
Keewaywin chief George Kakekagumick said Harper had approached him to ask if it would be good to do a fundraiser.
“She took the initiative to start this,” he said.
He said everyone in the community is proud of Harper.
Derek Fox, chief executive of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), which represents the 49 First Nations in northern Ontarion, including Bearskin Lake and Keewaywin, said they are communities similar in size to the population and the challenges they face. .
He said all NAN communities have been hit hard by the pandemic and that Harper’s efforts point to a greater NAN youth growth trend.
“We see a lot of change going on between our young people,” he said.
“They are not only our future, they are also our leaders today.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/keewaywin-first-nation-donation-bearskin-lake-1.6312783
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]