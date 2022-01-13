Manitoba climbs the 8-week interval between COVID-19 strokes for children 5-11 years old

Manitoba continues to recommend that children ages five to 11 wait eight weeks between their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, following expert advice.

When vaccinations for that age group began in November, public health officials said, with the exception of children living in the First Nations, most children have to wait two months between doses for maximum immunity.

The highly contagious variant Omicron then exploded in the province, increasing the number of cases and leaving parents wondering if their children should get second doses sooner.

Last week, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical director for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Working Group, said the province would expect to hear from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization as well as the Manitoba Pediatric Vaccine Advisory Committee.

On Wednesday, the province said in a press release that the two organizations continue to advise an eight-week wait between doses.

Reimer acknowledged that parents may be worried about waiting two months between doses, especially as all kindergarten students through 12th grade are set to return to class in person on Monday, although more COVID-related hospital admissions are on the rise. -19.

“Single-dose children are not without protection. One last dose of the vaccine, even if it is your first, will trigger an immune response,” she said during the COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical director for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Working Group, says one dose is still very useful in protecting children against severe COVID-19 outcomes. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

Reimer says people on a single dose are three times less likely to be hospitalized or end up in intensive care units than their unvaccinated counterparts.

Research has found that children are less prone to serious COVID-19 outcomes than adults, she said, so she believes a single dose will prevent most serious illnesses in children.

The fact that children have recently been vaccinated also helps, she says.

“We know the protection is greater two weeks to about two months after taking a dose, which is the timeframe our children are facing now,” she said.

FRIEND | Dr. Joss Reimer on the decision to stay at the 8-week interval:

Why Manitoba recommends 8 weeks between doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old Even in the middle of Omicron, Dr. Joss Reimer recommends eight weeks between doses for children. That is why. 2:06

Provincial clinics, doctors’ offices, pharmacies, community clinics and public health will continue to recommend this time frame.

However, in some circumstances it may be possible to shorten the time between the first and second doses for this age group to 21 days.

Parents can discuss concerns with their family doctor or pediatrician to determine further steps for those who want an early second dose.

Vaccines for children under 5 are unlikely until the end of this year: Reimer

Part of the reason NACI and the pediatric vaccine advisory committee got stuck with the eight-week recommendation between doses is because it is not known for how long Omicron will be the dominant variant in the province, Reimer said.

“We do not know when, if, or what kind of variant may circulate in our communities in the future,” she said.

“While there is no doubt that we want children to be protected against Omicron, we are also trying to think about how to give them the best possible protection in the coming months.”

Reimeral also said Wednesday that children under the age of five are unlikely to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by 2022.

Pfizer-BioNTech found that children in that age group did not have as strong immune responses to two doses of its vaccine as those five or older.

The company is changing its clinical trial to add a third dose, while Moderna is also working on a vaccine for children under six. No results have been reported yet, Reimer said.

As of Wednesday, just over half of all Manitoba children in the five- to 11-year-old age group had their first dose of the vaccine, for a total of 63,247.

Reimer says vaccine clinics will appear in schools once children return to personal learning.

She hopes more parents will sign their children for their first dose to make sure they are protected.