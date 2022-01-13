The Russia-Ukraine conflict could ruin the prices of these goods. What you need to know.

Text size





Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are rising and traders are not yet fully aware of the risks a conflict would pose to the commodity market, particularly natural gas, wheat and corn.

A potential conflict could increase the likelihood of interruptions in commodity flows, says Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING. The US and the European Union may also react in the event of a conflict, leading to sanctions against Russia that could affect the supply of a number of goods to world markets, he says, and none of these factors are priced in the market.

Negotiators from the US and Russia recently held talks on tensions over Ukraine amid Russia’s military build-up along its border. of the discussions showed little progress. The US and its allies have been considering economic sanctions against Russia if Moscow sends troops across the Ukrainian border.

Natural gas is among the commodities that is most likely to have an impact if the situation intensifies, Patterson says. Ukraine is an important transit route for Russian flows to Europe, and Russia is a major supplier of natural gas to the EU, meeting almost 50% of the region’s import demand, he says.

Natural gas prices rose last year as higher global demand from hot summer weather and lower energy production from wind turbines contributed to a sharp reduction in fuel supply.

Europe relies on the passage of Russian gas through Ukraine, and especially given that 2022 has started with record low European gas reserves, with Germany not yet approving or certifying flows through Russia’s alternative route, the now-completed Nord pipeline Stream 2, says James Huckstepp. , EMEA gas analytics manager at S&P Global Platts. European standard natural gas prices in the first month of TTF traded at more than four times their five-year average, he says, and have been volatile in recent months.

February Dutch future TTF gas bids traded at 75.90 euros ($ 86.86) per megawatt-hour on January 12th. Prices for the contract recently peaked at approximately 180 in December, but were around 18.62 a year ago. Platts Analytics expects flows through Ukraine to continue and that prices will drop significantly once Nord Stream 2 is certified in the third quarter of this year, says Huckstepp.

But the recent rise in tensions on the Ukrainian border puts the pipeline at risk of further delay or complete cancellation, which would lead to continued extreme prices and instability until 2023, he says. To assess the risk to future Russian inflows, traders need to look not only at what is happening in Russia, Ukraine and Europe, but also in Washington, where renewed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 remain on the table.

A potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine could also leave the wheat and corn markets vulnerable, as both are important suppliers of these goods, says Patterson INGs.

Ukraine is expected to export over 24 million metric tons of wheat in the current marketing year, accounting for almost 12% of total global exports, says Peter Meyer, head of cereal and oilseed analytics at S&P Global Platts. The country’s corn exports, meanwhile, are expected to reach 32.5m metric tonnes, or almost 16% of global exports, he says.

Corn and wheat prices soared in the spring of 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, Meyer says. Ukraine’s market share in global corn exports has remained almost the same as it was eight years ago. However, total corn exports have increased by 62.5% since then, he says, and its share of the grain export market has also almost doubled.

Any disruption to Black Sea ports could prove to be a market driver if the conflict escalates, Meyer says, but for now, his business as usual despite rising tensions.