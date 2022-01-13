Statement by the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean at the COVID-19 press conference [EN/AR] – The world

January 13, 2022 – Welcome to our first press conference of 2022 and wish you and your loved ones a happy and healthy new year.

2021 was difficult for most of us. Despite tremendous progress made in developing effective tools to prevent and control the pandemic, including vaccines and therapies, we continued to see an increasing number of infected people, many of whom died from the disease.

As of January 8, 2022, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has reported almost 17.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 317,000 deaths. During the first week of 2022, a total of 206,980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,053 deaths were reported. Compared to last week, this marks a dramatic increase of 89% of cases, although there has been a 13% decrease in deaths.

It is almost certain that the highly infectious variant of Omicron has caused this shocking increase in cases. Fifteen of the 22 countries in the region have already officially reported Omicron, and as more and more people become infected, we need to prepare for the worst-case scenario. While Omicron appears to cause less serious illnesses compared to Delta, especially in those who are vaccinated, this certainly does not mean that it should be underestimated, as it continues to lead to hospitalization and death. More countries in the region are expected to report Omicron and we need to take it very seriously.

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, we find ourselves still in the position of a complete battle against the virus, despite new tools like vaccines and treatments. But vaccine inequality, vaccine reluctance and low levels of respect for public health and social measures have given the virus an opportunity to move forward again. To overcome it, we must continue to escalate those actions that we know work, regardless of the variant.

A key priority remains the support and equipment of our front-line health workers, who are exhausted after 2 years, but whose role remains critical. They deserve our full help and respect. We have not yet seen overcrowded health facilities in our County as we have in other Regions, but we need to work hard to improve hospital preparedness and capacity to cope with the growing number of cases.

As more people become infected, we recommend that countries increase the availability of free and convenient rapid diagnostic testing options, which offer high levels of accuracy, with the added benefit of being less costly and less time consuming than tests. PCR, such as antigen tests.

To stop the further spread of the virus and to avoid the emergence of new variants, we still need to build the immunity of the population through high levels of vaccination. Unfortunately, however, vaccine inequality and health inequality in general were the biggest failures of last year. Partly due to the low rate of vaccination, we have contributed to creating the conditions for the emergence of future variants.

Six countries in our region have still vaccinated just under 10% of their population: Afghanistan, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. These countries have plenty of vaccines available to protect up to 40% of their population, so the problem now is not so much with supply as it is with some other challenges. These include a lack of political commitment at the highest levels, insecurity, poor health systems, logistical challenges, and limited engagement with communities to enable them to access or receive the vaccine.

Despite the emergence of new variants, vaccines are still an effective and vital tool in preventing serious illness and death, including from Omicron. We have seen that some countries have started using booster doses and our position is clear: we are not against boosters. We are against inequality and we are for the protection of the vulnerable. Those at higher risk of serious illness should be fully vaccinated before giving boosters to those at lower risk. Boosting doses should certainly be considered for those at high risk and doing so can save more lives than giving primary doses to those at low risk.

As schools reopen this month, mitigation measures should be implemented, including vaccination of all qualified staff and high-risk children, and implementation of strict public and social health measures on school premises. We know that children and adolescents tend to have milder illnesses than adults, so if they are not in a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than the elderly. , those with chronic illnesses and health workers.

The acute phase of the pandemic that has been associated with the tragedy of deaths and hospitalizations may end in 2022.

In the coming months, we will be working on a strategy to live with COVID-19 in our Region. The virus will not be eliminated, but we can control it enough to live with it, as we do with seasonal flu and other common viruses, which cause occasional outbreaks in unvaccinated populations.

But for now, we are still very much in the midst of the pandemic. Our priority is to save lives by using all the tools available that we know work. We know people are tired, but we need to prepare and stand up to this virus, instead of letting it stand one step ahead of us.

For the public, there are 2 key tools that can not be compromised: get vaccinated when it’s your turn and follow public and social health measures that can keep you and your loved ones safe. Let me repeat what these are: keeping a well-placed mask; maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded environments; covering the nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze; ensuring good ventilation; and washing hands regularly. I know you’ve heard these messages from time to time, but these actions are especially critical in the coming months as Omicron continues to spread and colder temperatures are forcing people to stay indoors, where the virus has a better chance. great to circulate.

We will not be in this situation forever. But for now, during this critical phase, we need each individual to play a positive role in bringing us to the end of this pandemic. Let’s build on the solidarity we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, in order to ensure that all people, everywhere, are protected, under our regional vision “Health for all, by all”.

