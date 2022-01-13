Over 20 million in COVID-19 blockade ahead of 2022 OlympicsExBulletin



Tao Ming / Xinhua via AP file photo

TAIPEI, Taiwan Just weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with what is closest to the capital run by the highly transmitted omicron variant.

With the Games’s success and China’s national dignity at stake, Beijing is doubling its COVID-19 “zero tolerance” policy.

Across China, more than 20 million people are in some form of blockage, with many prevented from leaving their homes.

Tianjin, just about an hour away from Beijing, is on high alert, though it has refrained from imposing a complete blockade like the one in Xi’an, a city of 14 million people.

Instead, it has shut down several residential communities and universities, canceled almost all flights, suspended high-speed train service and closed highways. People leaving the city are required to submit negative tests for COVID-19 and obtain special permits.

The city conducted mass tests for the second time on its 14 million inhabitants on Wednesday and asked them to stay in their homes until they get a negative result.

Tianjin’s proximity to Beijing makes times particularly difficult. During the Tokyo Olympics in July, Japan saw a widespread outbreak triggered by the delta variant.

Despite this, outages for people in Tianjin remain relatively easy.

“Everything is fine, supermarkets and restaurants, you can go all over normally,” said Yu Xuan, who works at a university in Tianjin.

Wang Dacheng, another resident, said his father who has walking problems was able to get tested at their apartment.

“The people of Tianjin are quite optimistic, everyone has been very calm and collected,” Wang said.

Elsewhere, in Xi’an in the west and in some cities in Henan province, the measures are much tougher, leading to complaints that people sequestered in their apartments were running out of food.



China has pursued an uncompromising policy almost since the beginning of the pandemic, starting with the unprecedented step of shutting down 11 million people in the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected, along with other parts of Hubei province in January 2020 .

It has been able to deal with local outbreaks through blockades, strict border controls and tracking contacts aided by increased digital surveillance. The measures have kept the virus from spreading to a full-blown national outbreak so far. The vaccination rate now stands at 85%.

With the Olympics starting on February 4th and the support staff having already arrived, the task has become even more critical. Whether Beijing’s defense measures will stand up to the omicron variant is a crucial question.

“I think it’s really a critical point for China. Can it avoid the omicron?” said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.

China reported 124 cases broadcast domestically on Thursday, including 76 in Henan province and 41 in Tianjin. Authorities reported a total of 104,379 cases, 3,460 of which are currently active, and 4,636 deaths, a figure that has not changed on a monthly basis.

Beijing’s Olympic bubble is even tougher than that of Tokyo, which was most effective in stopping the broadcast, despite some leaks, said Kenji Shibuya, research director at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research and a public health expert. .

Beijing faces a potentially greater risk because the more sticky omicron variant has been shown to be capable of avoiding vaccines.

Moreover, the lack of widespread outbreaks means that the Chinese population is protected only by vaccines and not by antibodies produced by previous infections, said Dr. Vineeta Bal, a senior Indian immunologist.

“The Olympics would be the first test,” said Bal. Omicron “can easily travel to China”.

Unlike the Tokyo Olympics bubble, there will be no contact between those inside and outside.

Officials, athletes, staff and journalists will travel between hotels and venues with vehicles specifically designated in what is described as a closed system. The Chinese will have to be quarantined for three weeks after coming out of the bubble.

Garbage from the inside will also be treated separately, and Beijing traffic police say anyone involved in a collision with a vehicle designated for the Winter Olympics should be careful not to come into contact with them on board and expect a special team to handle issues.

If implemented strictly, such measures should be able to prevent the virus from spreading inside the blister, said Kei Saito, a virologist at the University of Tokyo. But outside, it could be another story.

“Omicron is three to four times more transmissible than delta … I think it is almost impossible to control the spread of omicron,” Saito said.

However, despite the ongoing global pandemic and controversy, including a US-led diplomatic boycott, organizers are determined for the Games to continue.

“The world is turning its eyes away from China and China is ready,” said Chinese President and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping during an inspection tour of competing countries last week.

Associated Press researcher Chen Si in Shanghai and AP Science writer Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed to this report.