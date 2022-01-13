China defends comprehensive maritime claims after US criticism





Beijing (AP) China on Thursday defended its historic rights to almost the entire South China Sea, following a new US government report saying Beijing’s claims are almost completely invalid. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the State Department report Limits in the Seas, released this month, an attempt to distort international law, confuse the public, sow discord and destabilize the regional situation. China has historical rights in the South China Sea. China’s sovereignty and related rights and interests in the South China Sea have been established over a long period of history and are in line with international law, Wang said. The vast maritime region has been tense because six other governments claim all or part of the vital strategic waterway, through which travels about $ 5 trillion annually in global trade and which holds rich but declining fishing reserves rapid and significant deposits of oil and underwater gas. The US does not hold any official position on who owns what features at sea, but retains the absolute right to operate in what it insists are international waters. This includes navigating naval warships crossed by Chinese-held features, including artificial islands equipped with airstrips and other military facilities. The U.S. report said Beijing’s claim has no legal basis and is asserted by (China) without specificity as to the nature or geographical extent of the claimed historical rights. The U.S. study also said that China’s claim to sovereignty covering more than 100 features embedded in high tide was contrary to international law; that its encirclement of large areas of the sea was unsupported by international law; and that its practice of claiming maritime areas based on the labeling of each group of islands as a whole was not permitted by international law. China’s extensive maritime claims in the South China Sea are contrary to international law as reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the study said. The overall effect of these maritime claims is that (China) illegally claims sovereignty or some form of exclusive jurisdiction over most of the South China Sea, he said. In his response, Wang said the US arbitrarily misinterprets the convention, engages in political manipulation with multiple standards for its own selfish interests, and undermines international rule of law. He also renewed China’s criticism of a 2016 international arbitration ruling that largely overturned Beijing’s claims. The decision is illegal and invalid. China does not accept and does not recognize it, Wang said.

