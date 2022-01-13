Turkey violates international human rights law





(Istanbul) The government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been ousted Turkey has a record for human rights for decades and flagrantly opposes international human rights law, Human Rights Watch said today. World Report 2022. In 2021 Turkey was the first country to withdraw from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention. In December, Turkey’s refusal to release human rights defender Osman Kavala prompted the Council of Europe to begin the process of sanctioning continued opposition by governments to a binding ruling by the European Court of Human Rights ordering the release of his. Turkey is the second country in the history of the Council of Europe to face such a process of sanctions. President Erdogan has taken a course over the past year to give up Turks’ adherence to the framework of international human rights law, said Hugh Williamson, director for Europe and Central Asia at Human Rights Watch. Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention is an obstacle to women’s rights and efforts to combat domestic violence; and the choice to be sanctioned by the Council of Europe instead of releasing Osman Kavala from arbitrary and illegal detention shows contempt for the European Court of Human Rights. On page 752 World Report 2022, its 32nd edition, Human Rights Watch examines human rights practices in nearly 100 countries. CEO Kenneth Roth challenges conventional wisdom that autocracy is on the rise. Country by country, large numbers of people have taken to the streets recently, even risking arrest or execution, indicating that the pull of democracy remains strong. Meanwhile, autocrats find it harder to manipulate elections in their favor. However, he says, Democratic leaders need to do a better job of meeting national and global challenges and ensuring that democracy meets its promised dividends. Turkey has a restrictive environment for the media, human rights defenders, the LGBT community, Kurdish political activists and other perceived critics of the government. Former key politicians from the parliamentary opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have been arrested for five years and a closing case against the entire party is before the Constitutional Court. Political control over the courts is at the heart of the deep erosion of the rule of law in Turkey. Impunity remains rooted in police abuses and cases of enforced disappearances. Turkey remains the host of the world’s largest number of refugees, with about 3.7 million Syrian refugees in the country, in addition to asylum seekers from other countries. Turkey continued to build a wall in 2021 along its eastern border with Iran and briefly pushed Afghans and other captives trying to cross the border.

