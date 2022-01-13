Russia is orchestrating the gas crisis in Europe, says the head of the energy agency | Energy industry

The head of the International Energy Agency has accused Russia of orchestrating the deepening of Europe’s energy crisis at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions by holding up to a third of its gas exports.

Fatih Birol, IEA chief executive, directly blamed Russia for Europe’s record high energy market prices this winter that threaten to upset large parts of the European economy and plunge millions into a cost-of-living crisis.

He said the historically low levels of gas storage across Europe were mainly due to the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom, which has shipped about 25% less gas than usual to Europe in recent months, despite rising demand after the economic downturn of 2020.

We believe there are strong elements of austerity in the European gas market due to Russia’s behavior, Birol told reporters on Wednesday. I would note that the low flows of Russian gas in Europe today coincide with the increased geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.

The IEA’s most critical criticism of Russia’s energy policy to date has emerged after the Kremlin downplayed hopes for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting in Brussels between Russia and 30 NATO members.

This week Russian forces deployed along the border with Ukraine conduct a real-fire military exercise involving 3,000 troops and tanks, in a clear rejection of U.S. demands for a de-escalation in the region.

At the same time, the world’s largest gas supplier has chosen to hold a cap on gas exports to Europe, where market prices have surpassed all-time highs set in September to reach a record high. new last month.

Analysts estimate that gas prices in Europe could fall by half if Russia agrees to increase its exports by 20%. Gazprom has claimed that it is fulfilling all exports contracted with European companies.

The current storage deficit in the European Union is largely due to Gazprom, Birol said. Low levels of storage at the premises of EU-based companies make up half of the EU storage deficit, although Gazprom’s facilities make up only 10% of the EU’s total storage capacity.

Chris OShea, head of the UK’s largest household energy supplier, British Gas, warned that prices are likely to remain high for at least another two years, based on the current outlook for global energy markets and the support of continuous UK from fossil fuels.

“There is no reason to think energy prices will go down any time soon, the market suggests high prices will be here for 18 months to the next two years,” he told the BBC on Wednesday morning.

As we move towards net zero, gas is a major transition fuel, so as you turn off coal-fired power plants in other countries, there is more demand for gas, but there is not an abundance of gas that you can turn on quickly.

The forecast could be devastating for households in the UK, which are facing a cost-of-living crisis following a record rise in energy bills this winter due to the global gas crisis. The rising cost of fossil fuels has also led to record pump prices and could spur inflation across the economy in the coming months.

OShea said it was unimaginable that the government and energy suppliers would not take action to protect households from rising energy bills, which could reach an average of 2,000 by April.

He reiterated industry calls for the government to remove the 5% VAT rate from energy bills, shift green taxes to general taxes and postpone tariffs collected through energy bills to cover the cost of a collapse string. latest suppliers.