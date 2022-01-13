International
Russia is orchestrating the gas crisis in Europe, says the head of the energy agency | Energy industry
The head of the International Energy Agency has accused Russia of orchestrating the deepening of Europe’s energy crisis at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions by holding up to a third of its gas exports.
Fatih Birol, IEA chief executive, directly blamed Russia for Europe’s record high energy market prices this winter that threaten to upset large parts of the European economy and plunge millions into a cost-of-living crisis.
He said the historically low levels of gas storage across Europe were mainly due to the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom, which has shipped about 25% less gas than usual to Europe in recent months, despite rising demand after the economic downturn of 2020.
We believe there are strong elements of austerity in the European gas market due to Russia’s behavior, Birol told reporters on Wednesday. I would note that the low flows of Russian gas in Europe today coincide with the increased geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.
The IEA’s most critical criticism of Russia’s energy policy to date has emerged after the Kremlin downplayed hopes for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting in Brussels between Russia and 30 NATO members.
This week Russian forces deployed along the border with Ukraine conduct a real-fire military exercise involving 3,000 troops and tanks, in a clear rejection of U.S. demands for a de-escalation in the region.
At the same time, the world’s largest gas supplier has chosen to hold a cap on gas exports to Europe, where market prices have surpassed all-time highs set in September to reach a record high. new last month.
Analysts estimate that gas prices in Europe could fall by half if Russia agrees to increase its exports by 20%. Gazprom has claimed that it is fulfilling all exports contracted with European companies.
The current storage deficit in the European Union is largely due to Gazprom, Birol said. Low levels of storage at the premises of EU-based companies make up half of the EU storage deficit, although Gazprom’s facilities make up only 10% of the EU’s total storage capacity.
Chris OShea, head of the UK’s largest household energy supplier, British Gas, warned that prices are likely to remain high for at least another two years, based on the current outlook for global energy markets and the support of continuous UK from fossil fuels.
“There is no reason to think energy prices will go down any time soon, the market suggests high prices will be here for 18 months to the next two years,” he told the BBC on Wednesday morning.
As we move towards net zero, gas is a major transition fuel, so as you turn off coal-fired power plants in other countries, there is more demand for gas, but there is not an abundance of gas that you can turn on quickly.
The forecast could be devastating for households in the UK, which are facing a cost-of-living crisis following a record rise in energy bills this winter due to the global gas crisis. The rising cost of fossil fuels has also led to record pump prices and could spur inflation across the economy in the coming months.
OShea said it was unimaginable that the government and energy suppliers would not take action to protect households from rising energy bills, which could reach an average of 2,000 by April.
He reiterated industry calls for the government to remove the 5% VAT rate from energy bills, shift green taxes to general taxes and postpone tariffs collected through energy bills to cover the cost of a collapse string. latest suppliers.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jan/12/russia-europe-gas-crisis-international-energy-agency-boss
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]