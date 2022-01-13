The suspect was arrested for the murder of a family in the French Alps in 2012





Posted: 12 January 2022 / 08:09 EST

/ Updated: 12 January 2022 / 10:13 EST FILE – Gendarmes and investigators stand at the site of a camp where a slain British family was resting in Saint Jorioz, near Annecy, on September 6, 2012. A French prosecutor says a suspect in the 2012 killings of a British-Iraqi family while rested in the French Alps and a cyclist has been arrested. Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. A French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed. Al-Hill’s two little girls survived the attack. A prosecutor said Wednesday that the suspect was detained in the Chambery region. She did not provide further details about the case as investigations are ongoing. (AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) A suspect in the 2012 killings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps and a cyclist has been arrested, a French prosecutor said on Wednesday. Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed in the shooting. Al-Hillis’s two daughters, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, survived the attack. Prosecutor Line Bonnet wrote on Twitter that a person has been remanded in custody by police in the Chambery region in connection with the investigation into the murders of the al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier, known as the Chevaline events of September 5, 2012. She did not provide further details about the case as investigations are ongoing. French investigators have previously questioned those interested in the killings, but nine years after the investigation no charges have been filed in the case. Al-Hilli’s children, aged 4 and 7 at the time, were the only witnesses to the macabre killings that surprised French investigators. The case has international implications for the family of the slain, including Britain, Iraq, Sweden and Spain. In 2015, the prosecutor found no evidence to implicate a French motorcyclist who had been questioned by police in Annecy after British police released a sketch of a first motorcyclist near the crime scene. The four victims and two young survivors were discovered by police in a wooded area on a secluded mountain road from the village of Chevaline, near the bucolic Lake Annecy in eastern France. Eric Maillaud, the prosecutor in Annecy in 2012, said the 4-year-old girl who survived the shooting could not help their investigation because she was hiding under her mother’s feet during the killings. She was found inside the car about eight hours after the shooting. Her 7-year-old sister, who was shot in the shoulder and survived, was found bleeding and hit outside the vehicle, a BMW cart, in which three of the bodies were found. The prosecutor said that 25 cartridges were found inside the family vehicle. All of those killed were found with at least three bullet wounds, each with a single shot to the head.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/suspect-detained-over-2012-slayings-in-french-alps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos