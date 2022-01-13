German trial for torture in Syria results in a guilty verdictExBulletin



change subtitles Thomas Frey / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Thomas Frey / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

KOBLENZ, Germany The world’s first criminal trial over torture in Syrian prisons ended on Thursday with a guilty verdict and life sentence for a former Syrian intelligence officer.

The verdict came in a German case against Anwar Raslan, who has been charged with more than 30 counts of murder, 4,000 counts of torture and counts of sexual assault since he oversaw a notorious prison in Damascus in 2011 and 2012.

The historic trial marked the first time a former high-ranking Syrian official has faced Syrians in open court in a war crimes case.

Raslan, a 58-year-old former colonel, was stoic as the five judges entered a silent courtroom. The judges stood up to deliver the verdict and sentence. They then read out the names of Syrian torture survivors who were in the courtroom.

Witnesses and lawyers who worked on their behalf considered it a rare success to prosecute a war crimes case in which the crimes were committed under a government that remains in power under the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“This is the first step on a very long road to justice,” said Wassim Mukdad, a Syrian torture survivor and co-plaintiff now living in Germany. “Experiencing the verdict against a former colonel in the intelligence forces is the story that is being written before our eyes.”

In more than 100 court hearings from April 2020 to this month, five federal judges heard over 100 witnesses, including 50 torture survivors, to examine state-sponsored torture in Assad’s Syria. German authorities arrested Raslan in February 2019, four years after he left the Syrian government and fled to Germany.

The courtroom was filled with Syrian lawyers and activists who had worked for the moment for years. The creepy testimony was noted by the judges. The brutality of Syria’s Assad regime was also on trial.

German prosecutors launched the criminal case according to the principle of universal jurisdiction, which means that a country can prosecute alleged crimes against humanity committed elsewhere.

The trial is a blueprint for future war crimes prosecutions

Mukdad testified in August 2020, a few months after the start of the trial. He also issued a statement in the closing days of the trial for atrocities committed in Syria.

The decision sends a message of responsibility to the Syrian regime, he says, as more than 100,000 people went missing and thousands were systematically tortured, accelerating in 2011 after a civil uprising against the regime affected the war in Syria.

“We think we have achieved something. Our pain and suffering are not in vain,” says Mukdad.

Nuran al-Ghamain, one of the few women survivors of the torture she witnessed, said she collapsed in court after seeing Raslan for the first time since 2012, when she was released from prison in Damascus.

“It was hard for me to accept,” she said of her day in court, but her testimony was a relief, she said. In a closing statement this month, she hailed German judges for increasing sexual violence as a crime against humanity.

The trial is a blueprint for future prosecutions, says Patrick Kroker, a senior legal adviser with the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights. Kroker represented some of the survivors of Syrian torture.

The testimony of Syrian witnesses was key to the case, he says, and the courage they showed was “very, very inspiring and a very powerful moment.” Torture survivors gave their comments to the German judges, but mostly directed them to the defendant, who appeared visibly upset, according to them in the courtroom.

Raslan said the torture had taken place in Syria but denied having personally participated in it. The Assad regime has consistently denied that there is torture in Syrian prisons, despite evidence to the contrary.

Some Syrian exiles have criticized the trial

Despite Thursday’s decision, not everyone in Germany’s 800,000-strong Syrian community was happy with the trial. Raslan was very low, some complained and officials in the service of the Assad regime remain free. The trial, held away from where most of the Syrian community in Berlin lives, was largely inaccessible to the community. The court did not provide a transcript of the proceedings.

The judges rejected a petition to allow the court’s audio recordings and were forced by another court following a lawsuit by Arabic-speaking journalists and human rights organizations to provide Arabic translations of German proceedings. There was no witness protection, even though the Assad regime was threatening the families of the witnesses at home.

In a closing statement, lawyer Anna Oehmichen, who represented four Syrian plaintiffs, praised the judges for their objectivity. But she also criticized the court for a “failure to inform those actually affected”, referring to the Syrian community in exile in Germany, as well as those remaining in Syria.

Oehmichen warned that “an information vacuum creates ideal conditions for misunderstandings” that could undermine the Syrian exiled community’s trust in the German legal system. “He plays well in the hands of those who should actually be brought to justice,” she said, referring to Syrian regime officials who may distort their version of the trial result.

The German decision to hold the trial came at a time when international courts have been politically blocked at the United Nations by China and Russia, allies of the Damascus regime. Germany was the first to file charges in a national court. There are now pending cases against Syrian officials and loyalists across Europe.

Ideally, this case should have been tried in Syria, says ECCHR Secretary General Wolfgang Kaleck, but that was impossible.

“Those who criticized the Koblenz trial, quite rightly,” says Kaleck. “The decision [to hold a trial in Germany] it was nothing or that. “And, you know, it was a promising start with more to come.”