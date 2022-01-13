Ontario students, staff each take 2 quick COVID tests when schools resume in person

Students and staff at Ontario schools will eventually take two quick tests to use if they show symptoms of COVID-19, but will not be notified if their peers and colleagues are ill until a third is missing of school.

The province predicts many staff will have isolation due to Omicron’s highly-transmitted variant after the school returns in person on Monday, and said a few days of distance learning, combined classes and the use of teacher candidates will help address the issue.

Rapid tests – which will also go to children and nursery staff – will “empower” families given the current COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Wednesday.

“This will be the layer of protection we did not have,” he said. “It will help empower parents with greater certainty to know if they have the virus.”

Those who have symptoms should use two quick tests 24 to 48 hours apart and may return to school after negative results once symptoms improve.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief physician, said the rapid tests will help staff and students get back to school faster if their tests come back negative, leading to fewer interruptions.

However, some parents said they were not happy with the government’s plan.

















“I can not help but feel absolutely powerless with the means at their disposal,” said Anna Constantin.

Mississauga’s parent, Ont., Said she does not feel comfortable sending her 10-year-old son to school as there will be no more groupings, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high and infections are not occur more consistently. reported in schools.

Toronto parent Afrooz Cianfrone, who has two sons in elementary school, said she also does not feel confident about turning her children into personal learning, given the fact that quick tests are not 100 percent correct, there will be no HEPA filters in every classroom and PCR testing will not be available to all students and staff.

But, she said, her sons will return because she and her husband can not give them the educational support they need at home.

“I am all for the schools to be opened, I have fought for the schools to remain open, however, security measures must be put in place, there must be some kind of tracking (of COVID-19),” she said.

Keith Baybayon, a 12th grader and president of the Ontario Student Administrators Association, said students are “exhausted” facing the transitions between school-learning and distance-learning. He said some students, including himself, feel the measures announced Wednesday are not enough to ensure a safe return.

“I urge (the government) to listen to the students, the teachers’ unions, the teachers, the parents, every stakeholder within the education system, because every single opinion of the people who are actually in the system matters.” he said.

Lecce said the first round of 3.9 million fast tests is currently being submitted. They will go first to the staff, then to the children in the nursery and the students of the public primary schools.

He said high school students will take the tests “as needed” to begin with, before taking two tests each as the province receives more of its expected supply from the federal government.

Lecce also outlined plans to deal with projected staff shortages due to COVID-19 – one of the factors, along with the increase in hospitalization, quoted by Prime Minister Doug Ford when announcing the two-week move to the virtual school on January 3.

School boards can be rotated between personal and remote days or combine classes, if necessary, to minimize closures caused by virus-related staff shortages. The government is also changing the requirements for temporary teaching certificates so that more teacher candidates can work in schools, and is also allowing retired teachers to work up to 95 days, from the previous limit of 50 to end of June.

Schools will need to report daily absenteeism data to local public health units to monitor outages now that the province has limited access to PCR testing. Students and staff can only access these tests if they show symptoms during school.

Public health units will notify families if 30 percent of a school – including staff and students – is missing, though officials noted that it will not be confirmed if all of the absences are due to COVID-19.

They also said principals should report daily absences to the education ministry, which will also be reporting as part of the provincial COVID-19 data online.

The province also plans to run more school-based vaccination clinics to increase vaccination rates for students ages five to 11. As of Wednesday, four percent of children in that age group had received two doses of the vaccine and 47 percent had at least one shot.

Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public Schools Boards Association, said her association is pleased that the government is implementing some long-required measures, including rapid tests for students and N95 masks for teachers.

“We know there is some anxiety between our teachers, our parents and our administrators … We feel like schools and school boards will do everything they can to keep schools safe and secure. Possible.”

The Ontario Primary Teachers Federation said it was continuing to call on the government to improve ventilation and install HEPA filters in all classrooms and common areas of schools, as well as to implement “robust” testing and contact tracking programs. , among other measures.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said the government’s plan was not detailed enough to inspire confidence in families and noted that rapid tests would not help prevent infections.

