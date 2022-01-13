International cooperation provides new evidence of a gravitational wave background

A set of pulsars around the Earth embedded in a background of gravitational waves from supermassive black hole rails. Signals from pulses measured with a network of global radio telescopes are influenced by gravitational waves and allow the study of the origin of the background. Credit: C. Knox



The results of a comprehensive search for an ultra-low frequency gravitational wave background have been announced by an international team of astronomers including scientists from the Institute for Gravitational Wave Astronomy at the University of Birmingham.

These ripples of light-year scale, a consequence of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, pervade the entire space and can come from the merger of the most massive black holes in the Universe or from events that occur immediately after the formation of the Universe in the Big Bang. . Scientists have been seeking definitive evidence of these signals for decades.

of Pulsar International Time Group (IPTA), joining the work of several astrophysics collaborations from around the world, recently completed its search for gravitational waves in their latest official release of data, known as Data Release 2 (DR2).

This data set consists of time accuracy data from stellar pulsar pulses 65 milliseconds which rotate hundreds of times per second, capturing narrow beams of radio waves that appear as pulses due to the rotation obtained from the combination of independent groups data from the three founding members of IPTA: Pulsar Timing Array (EPTA), North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) and Parkes Pulsar Timing Array in Australia (PPTA).

This combined data reveals strong evidence for an ultra low frequency signal detected by many of the pulses in the combined data. The characteristics of this common pulsed signal are broadly consistent with those expected from a gravitational wave “background”.

The gravitational wave background is formed by many different superimposed gravitational wave signals emitted by the cosmic population of supermassive binary black holes (i.e. two supermassive black holes that rotate around each other and eventually merge) similar to z background from many overlapping voices in a crowded hall. .

This result further reinforces the gradual emergence of similar signals that have been found in the individual datasets of participatory pulsar-time collaborations in recent years.

Professor Alberto Vecchio, Director of the Institute for Gravitational Wave Astronomy at the University of Birmingham and a member of EPTA, says: “The discovery of gravitational waves from a population of massive black hole binaries or from another cosmic source will give us unprecedented knowledge. how galaxies, or cosmological processes that take place in the baby universe, are formed and grown A major international IPTA-scale effort is needed to achieve this goal, and the coming years could bring us a golden age for these explorations of the universe. “

“This is a very exciting signal! Although we do not yet have conclusive evidence, we may have begun to discover a background of gravitational waves,” says Dr. Siyuan Chen, a member of EPTA and NANOGrav, and leader of IPTA. Research and publication of DR2.

Dr. Boris Goncharov from PPTA warns of possible interpretations of such common signals: “We are also considering what else this signal might be. may have been improperly modeled in our analyzes. “

To identify the gravitational wave background as the origin of this ultra-low frequency signal, IPTA must also detect spatial correlations between pulsars. This means that each pair of pulsars must respond in a very special way to gravitational waves, depending on their separation in the sky.

These characteristic correlations between pulsar pairs are “smoking weapons” for detecting the background of gravitational waves. Without them, it is difficult to prove that any other process is not responsible for the signal. Intriguingly, the first indicator of a gravitational wave background would be a common signal like the one seen in IPTA DR2. Whether or not this spectrally similar ultra-low frequency signal binds between pulses in accordance with theoretical predictions will be resolved by further data collection, extended pulsar sets monitored, and continuous data sets searches on longer and larger resulting.

Stable signals like the one recovered by IPTA analysis have also been published in individual datasets more recent than those used in IPTA DR2, by each of the three founding collaborations. The IPTA DR2 analysis demonstrates the strength of the international combination by providing strong evidence for a gravitational wave background as opposed to marginal or missing evidence from component data sets. Moreover, new data from the MeerKAT telescope and the Indian Pulsar Timing Array (InPTA), IPTA’s newest member, will further expand the datasets in the future.

“The first provision of a gravitational wave background would be a signal like the one seen in IPTA DR2. Then, with more data, the signal will become more significant and show spatial correlations, at which point it will “to know that it is a gravitational wave. We are looking forward to contributing new multi-year data to IPTA for the first time, to help achieve a gravitational wave background discovery,” says Dr. Bhal Chandra Joshi, a member of InPTA.

Given the latest results published by individual groups who can now all clearly recover the common signal, IPTA is optimistic about what can be achieved once these are combined in IPTA Data Publishing 3. The work is already continuing for this new data release, which will at least include updated data sets from the four constituent IPTA PTAs. The DR3 data set analysis is expected to be completed within the next few years.

Dr. Maura McLaughlin of the NANOGrav collaboration says, “If the signal we are currently seeing is the first allusion to a gravitational wave background, then based on our simulations, it is possible that we will have more definite measurements of the spatial correlations needed to complete identify the origin of the common signal in the near future. ”

Second edition of Pulsar Time International Array data: Search for an isotropic background of gravitational waves, Monthly Announcements of the Royal Astronomical Society (2021). Second edition of Pulsar Time International Array data: Search for an isotropic background of gravitational waves,(2021). DOI: 10.1093 / mnras / stab3418

