Canada will need more electricity to reach net zero: IEA report

Canada will need more electricity capacity if it wants to hit its climate targets, according to a new report from a global energy agency.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) report, released Thursday morning, largely provides a rosy picture of Canada’s overall federal energy policy. But the IEA draws attention to Canada’s growing future demand for electricity, and finally, calls on Canada to harness its untapped energy potential to hit its climate targets.

“Canada’s clean electricity wealth and innovative spirit can help foster a safe and affordable transformation of its energy system and help achieve its ambitious goals,” said Fatih Birol, CEO of the IEA, in a press release.

The IEA notes that Canada has one of the cleanest energy grids globally, with 83 percent of its electricity coming from non-emitting sources by 2020. But the report warns that this is not a reason for Canada to stay on its laurels. . More electricity will be needed to shift fossil fuels if Canada wants to meet its 2030 targets, the report said, and “even deeper cuts” will be required to reach net zero by 2050.

“However, perhaps most importantly, Canada will need to provide sufficient clean new generating capacity to meet the significant levels of electrification that imply its net zero targets.”

Liberals have promised to create a 100 percent zero-emission electricity system by 2035; until then, every new light vehicle sold in Canada will be one zero emission vehicle. Switching from gas to plug-in electric vehicles will create new pressures on Canada’s grid, as well as any removal of fossils. natural gas for home heating.

To meet these challenges, the IEA warns, Canada will have to double or triple the energy generated from sources that do not emit compared to today.

“Such a change would require significant regulatory action,” the report said, and it would require the federal government to work closely with the provinces and territories that control energy production and distribution.

The report notes that further integration of territorial and provincial electricity grids could allow fossil fuel-dependent provinces, such as Alberta, to decarbonize and electrify their economies.

Report, entitled Energy Policy Review in Canada 2022, offers what he calls a “deep” look at the commitments Canada has made to transform its energy policy. Since the IEA conducted its last review in 2015, Canada has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and reach zero net emissions by 2050.

The IEA is known for producing its annual World Energy Perspective. The Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization provides policy analysis, data and recommendations to promote global energy security and sustainability. Canada is part of the intergovernmental body, which also conducts reviews by its members’ energy policy colleagues.

Increased oil and gas emissions

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson responded to the report in the IEA news release.

“This report recognizes Canada’s ambitious efforts and historic investment to pave the way for zero emissions by 2050 and to ensure a transition consistent with our shared goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.” in the Wilkinson statement.

The report notes that despite this target, absolute emissions from Canadian oil and gas extraction increased by 26 percent between 2000 and 2019, mainly due to increased production.

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson answers a question at a press conference after the federal cabinet was sworn in, in Ottawa, on October 26, 2021. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

“Canada will have to reconcile future growth in oil sand production with increasingly stringent greenhouse gas requirements,” the report said.

On the positive side, the IEA found that emissions per barrel of crude sand oil have decreased by 20 percent in the last decade from technical and operational improvements.

This could become important, the report notes, as investors and energy buyers seek low-carbon assets and more countries adopt zero-net policies.

Further innovation, such as capturing and storing carbon, could help change things for Canada’s crude oil, he says. The liberals have said the same will put a strong cap on oil and gas emissions from production, but this does not include the burning of fossil fuels.

In 2021, the IEA published a report that decided to reach zero-zero by 2050, amid many steps, investments needed to complete in coal mines, oil and gas wells. However, Thursday’s report did not mention it, which disappointed at least one environmental group.

“One notable omission was that this estimate says nothing about production. We know the most important thing we can do is stop using and producing oil and gas,” said Julia Levin, a senior program manager at climate and energy in Environmental Defense.

“And yet this was missing in this report, and this is really an obvious omission, which is completely out of line with [the IEA’s] its own work ”.

FRIEND | The climate group says it’s time to start talking about removing oil and gas.