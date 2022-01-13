International
Quebec primary and secondary schools will return to teaching Monday, says Legault
Quebec elementary and high school students will return to class Monday, less than a week away.
“It is very important for children to go back to school, to learn, to find their friends, to find some normalcy,” said Prime Minister Franois Legaultin in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.
“The vast majority of children are not at significant health risk with COVID. On the other hand, school delays and isolation can cause significant problems.”
Legault says CEGEP and universities will also be able to return in person and “we will give them some freedom to adapt”.
The Prime Minister says he understands that returning to classroom teaching may upset parents, teachers and school staff. He says it is reassuring that 98 percent of high school teens have received one dose of the vaccine and 89 percent have received two doses.
Good news! The Public Health Directorate is in favor of opening primary and secondary schools next Monday, as planned. Cgeps and universities will also be able to return in person.
To read me https://t.co/pxmxDDLQzB
“Our elementary school children are nearly 60 percent vaccinated for the first dose and their immune response is very strong at this age,” he says. Teachers in turn have been massively vaccinated and have had priority access to the third dose since the end of December.
Full details of the government plan are expected to be revealed Thursday, but Legault says quick tests will be made available to schools.
“Everyone will wear a mask at first. We know we will have to adjust in the early days, but we’ve been there before,” he says. “If everyone does their part, things will go well and the children will regain their joy of living.”
Quebec Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberge posted on Twitter on Wednesday, calling the announcement “good news for our students”.
“Many measures have been taken to protect students and staff and to meet the challenge of this much needed reopening,” he said.
Teachers worry that there is a lack of health measures
Montreal resident Ritika Malini says her seven-year-old son is enjoying school online, but he was missing out on not being in class.
“He is learning, yes, but he is not getting an experience he is not experiencing by learning,” she said. “If he goes out, there’s more exposure.”
The head of the Montreal Teachers Association, Lori Newton, said more security measures were needed before the schools reopened. For example, she said, teachers should prioritize PCR tests, such as health care workers.
“What we’d like to see is for any school staff who wants to have an N95 mask to be able to get it,” Newton said.
“We need to see that teachers can access quick test kits as elementary and preschool students can.”
Sabrina Jafralie, a teacher at Westmount High School, said she is concerned about returning to the classroom, given the epidemiological situation.
She is concerned that teachers and students could catch the virus and put further pressure on the healthcare system.
She said that while online learning can be an effective tool for educating students, not enough has been done to improve the availability of available online learning resources.
When the lessons resume in person, Jafralie said she plans to wear the N95 mask.
Replacing teachers who are outside ill or isolated
Daniel Gauthier, head of Kubek region education union, which represents teachers in the Quebec City area, is among those concerned that no new safeguards have been announced to prevent outbreaks.
“When we reopen without increasing the masses, we close for longer a few weeks later,” he said. “We have to make different choices.”
Like many others, Gauthier is concerned about the lack of ventilation in classrooms and cafeterias. Even if students wear a mask in class, they are allowed to remove their masks to eat together, he said.
“There are obvious risks of spreading and there is no change in the current procedures,” Gauthier said.
Clearly it’s better for students to be in the classroom, but “on the other hand, we always have concerns,” said Simon Mainville, principal of La Courvilloise High School in Quebec City.
He said one of the biggest headaches would be replacing teachers who contract COVID-19 or have to go into isolation as a precautionary measure due to exposure.
But Mainville, despite his concerns, said he would be ready to welcome students once the Legault government gives the green light.
“Despite the difficulties, we roll up our sleeves, do everything we can to provide good service,” he said.
