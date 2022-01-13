India and Britain start talks on free trade agreement





NEW DELHI (AP) India and Britain on Thursday kicked off talks on a free trade agreement expected to boost multibillion-dollar bilateral trade in one of the most ambitious post-Brexit negotiations. Britain’s Secretary of International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with Piyush Goyal, India ‘s Minister of Commerce and Industry, in New Delhi ahead of official talks next week. This is the first of my major deals this year after Britain embarked on its independent post-Brexit journey, Trevelyan told reporters. She said countries have a unique opportunity to build links in trade, defense, climate and health as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Goyal said the free trade agreement, which is expected to be finalized within a year, will double the current $ 50 billion trade by 2030. A statement from the British government said the deal could potentially double UK exports to India and boost bilateral trade by $ 38 billion a year by 2035. Both sides hope the deal will bring huge benefits to several industries, from food and beverages to advanced renewable technology. A deal with India is a golden opportunity to put UK businesses first as the Indian economy continues to grow rapidly, Trevelyan said, adding that Britain was keen to enter the growing middle class. in Asia’s third largest economy. After leaving the European Union in 2016, Britain has focused its trade policies on the Indo-Pacific region. India, a former British colony, is seen as a favorable country given the uncertainties over the UK’s ties with China. Investments by Indian companies already support 95,000 jobs across the UK, the British statement said. Britain is seeking a deal that reduces barriers, including tariffs on exports of British-made cars and Scotch whiskey. India and Britain have extensive ties, with the first investing in 120 projects to become the second largest source of foreign direct investment after the United States in 2019.

