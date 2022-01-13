News from USA – HAE International (HAEi)

By digital and social media manager Ianice Viel, HAEA USA

2021 has continued to be an incredibly productive year for US HAEA, despite ongoing pandemic-related challenges. As shown in the following examples, our programs, services, and activities continued to generate great enthusiasm and participation.

US HAEA Virtual Summit Series 2021: The first series of the HAEA Virtual Summit in the USA 2021 was an extraordinary success that was enjoyed by over 1200 participants. The event brought together people with HAE, expert doctors, carers, industry partners, health insurance representatives and the FDA. This special series of virtual summits addressed the issues facing our community and provided ideas on how we can work together to address them.

Capitol Hill Campaign 2021: The tremendous level of participation in our HAEA Virtual 2021 US campaign on Capitol Hill shows that our community continues to be eager to protect people with HAE. The program began with a live event featuring featured U.S. officials and HAEA advocates who demonstrated support for the HAE community and efforts to improve the quality of life. We then held an educational session on best practices for presenting EAS personal stories to elected representatives. Armed with this knowledge, attendees participated in exclusive virtual meetings with elected officials representing them in Congress. During these meetings, our HAEA advocates shared their stories and asked their representatives to vote on issues that directly affect the day-to-day challenges posed to people with HAEA. The 2021 HAEA Capitol Hill Campaign is a perfect example of how virtual advocacy can make a difference in the lives of people affected by HAE.

Virtual Challenge HAE IN-MOTION 2021: The HAE IN-MOTION 2021 Virtual Challenge was a huge success with over 500 people joining together to raise awareness of HAE. Recording over 35,000 miles in various activities, the HAEA community reunited to take action on the HAE. The event also raised funds to support major HAEA programs, including the Pam King HAEA Scholarship Program, the Chris Whalen Charity Fund HAEA, and the HAEA Research Fund.

Virtual Meetings and Greeting Events: In 2021, HAEA hosted a series of Meet & Greet virtual events for HAEA youth and teenagers in the US that provided an opportunity to connect with peers while learning about various HAEA programs and services tailored specifically to the community HAE.

We also hosted a large number of Meet & Greet virtual events for adults with HAE. Due to the accessible nature of these “Zoom Meet” and “Greet Events”, we reached out to more members of the HAE community and organized meetings in more areas of the US than ever before.

US HAEA podcasts: HAEA USA is proud to host two podcasts for our community: #BeyondHAE and HAE Speaks. The HAE Speaks podcast series presents unique stories of individuals affected by the HAE with the aim of connecting our community through shared experiences. The #BeyondHAE Youth Podcast series is produced by and for HAE youth. Podcasts HAE Speaks and #BeyondHAE are available on all major podcasting platforms.

HAEA.org has been redesigned: The US HAEA community spoke and we listened. Responses to recent surveys and focus groups have helped us reimagine the haea.org website and transform it into an intuitive, dynamic and mobile friendly resource. At haea.org, you can find valuable resources such as: educational materials, including everything you need to know about successful HAE management; access to our polite and compassionate HAE attorneys; ways to connect with the wider HAEA community; and information about US HAEA programs, services and activities. The new website contains extended sections tailored to specific groups within our EAS community, such as parents of children with EAS and newly diagnosed individuals. Other important improvements include easier ways to search and find information on: FDA approved treatments, ongoing clinical trials, latest HAE news, everything you need to know about organizing or attending an HAEA event in the US and much more.

HAEA Children’s Book Series: Nicos Story: All three books in the HAEA Childrens book series are now available as e-books for the international community. In the recently published book, Nicos Story, Nico is looking forward to boarding the plane and heading to Washington, DC. He and his family will be joining other HAE attorneys for Capitol Hill Day. Nico is excited to visit Congress and talk about what it is like to have HAE. Best of all, he will get to see his best friends, Jay and Kai. He has not seen them since the surprise visit to the lake house last summer. Will Nico make new friends on Capitol Hill Day? What will he discover when he explores the capital of nations? Listen to the e-books of the HAEA children’s book series in English and Spanish on our Vimeo (ushaea) channel.

Advances in EAS research: The US HAEA continues its robust research program and is undertaking timely and relevant projects that will focus on the unique needs of the HAEA community. Our ongoing projects include:

A specific instrument for EAS to measure quality of life: US HAEA is completing a unique innovative research study that aims to show exactly how HAE affects the overall quality of life. This research will help us publish a quality of life questionnaire that (1) truly reflects how EAS affects the daily lives of individuals and families, and (2) shows health insurers and others the value of improvements. that change lives in health and quality. of life resulting from modern HAE medicines.

Common decision-making tool: We are currently developing a joint decision-making tool that will enable physicians and people with EAS to work together when making health care decisions, ensuring that both the doctor and the person with EAS have a voice in their health care plan. treatment.

Study of EAS and aging: US HAEA study on HAE and aging will help us better understand the demographic and clinical characteristics, treatment patterns of HAE, the impact and burden of HAE, and the perceived quality of life-related health of the aging HAE population . This study is being compiled with a comparative population of people without HAE and we plan to publish these results in a manuscript when completed by early 2022. This research project is extremely important to the HAEA community, as current data do on EAS and aging does not exist.

HAEA study on the number of people with HAE in the US: US HAEA is committed to providing its unique programs, services and activities to everyone in the US who has HAE. Estimates regarding the number of people with this condition in the United States have an extremely large range, which means that we do not know if we are reaching the entire population. We have started a study using sophisticated data extraction techniques and expert data of HAE physicians to calculate the number of people with HAE in the United States. The results of this study will help the US HAEA to target its alignment efforts to continue building the HAEA community.