International
Businesses in Windsor, Ont.-area instructed to ban the entry of temporary foreign workers
The Acting Health Medical Officer for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is instructing all businesses in the region to stop any plans to bring in temporary foreign workers for at least three weeks, starting Thursday.
It is believed that around 2,000 migrant workers will be affected.
The move comes as the southwestern Ontario region faces a significant increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in agricultural enterprises.
We have a public health emergency, said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai at a news conference Wednesday morning.
We have a significant COVID-19 burden among the migrant farming community in Windsor-Essex. We are concerned about the lack of sufficient resources to ensure the management of close contact cases at the moment. We are concerned in the health circle in general about our ability to manage the burden of disease.
Within the span of approximately a week, the isolation hotels of the regions, especially for migrant workers, went from almost empty to full. At least three additional hotels are now also being used in the self-isolation effort.
There are currently cases of COVID-19 in eight agricultural enterprises, affecting 15 dwellings (out of 1,074 dwellings collected in the region). About 275 temporary foreign workers either have COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact and are seeking isolation.
As Nesathurai explained, the concern is not only the number of cases, but the trajectory of the cases.
Once a case enters a crowded environment, it has a high probability of infecting a number of people, he said.
We were at zero people in the isolation residence last week and satiated the self-isolation residence within a few days.
While none of the workers are believed to have sought hospitalization since Wednesday, the health unit is concerned about the overall impact on the health care system in the region. The occupancy rate in hospitals in the region is 97 percent, which means that there is very little capacity in the hospital system.
The instruction is valid until at least the end of February 1, although it may be extended. He calls on the affected businesses to immediately cancel, suspend or postpone any agreement made to facilitate the arrival of temporary foreign workers between 13 January and 1 February.
The letter also warns that non-compliance is a violation under the Ontario Reopening Act and could result in fines, charges, imprisonment and even “closure of premises”.
When considering whether the instruction will last beyond February 1, Nesathurai said the health unit will consider the burden of disease in the community at large, the risk to workers already here and the ability to manage major outbreaks.
Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the health unit, said the City of Windsor is working with the Canada Public Health Agency to increase isolation capacity.
We are talking to our local, provincial and federal officials (officials) and those conversations continue. We have a lot of hope and we know there is work being done.
The spread of COVID-19 among temporary foreign workers has been a problem throughout the pandemic and has helped draw attention to the living conditions of migrant workers across Canada. Nesathurai said there has been ongoing dialogue between stakeholders and government officials, but he believes it is fair to say there are clear opportunities for improvement.
Were there any significant differences between last year and this year? I’m not sure there have been significant changes.
Dupuis said operators have taken steps to increase space or reduce the number of people in a single accommodation, but there are still quite large accommodations.
In December, an auditor general report found that systems intended to protect temporary foreign workers working in Canada’s agricultural sector provided little assurance about protecting their health or safety during a pandemic.
With a file from Global News Amanda Connolly
