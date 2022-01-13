Ontario Schools: Your COVID-19 Key Questions About Personal Learning Answered

The Ontario government announced that the children will return to private tutoring on Monday, following an initial two-day delay and a two-week orientation to distance learning.

The new review, testing and reporting of COVID-19 will be introduced. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does personal learning begin?

Ontario schools will resume personal instruction on January 17th.

Will my child be in the group?

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said time-limited grouping would be introduced to reduce direct and indirect contact between children.

Lecce said this would include banning some high-contact sports, stricter lunch group protocols and high cleaning requirements.

What are the screening symptoms to isolate?

New provincial guidelines now identifies the following symptoms, which require isolation, including a sore throat, a stuffy nose, a headache, extreme fatigue, muscle aches or joint pain, and nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. For the full list, click here.

How long should my child be isolated?

The period of isolation of a child depends on their symptoms.

If a child has only one symptom from the following list sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme fatigue, muscle aches or joint pain and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, he can stay home until the symptoms go away for at least 24 hours.

However, if a student has two or more of the symptoms listed above, the instruction requires a negative PCR test, two rapid negative tests, or an isolation period of five to 10 days. Students should stay home until their symptoms disappear.

How does vaccination status affect a student’s isolation period?

New government guidelines indicate that students 12 years of age and older who have not been fully vaccinated should be isolated for 10 days if they show symptoms of COVID-19. Their 10-day count either begins on the date of onset of symptoms or the date of a positive test, whichever comes first.

Fully vaccinated children 12 years of age and older should be isolated for five days if they show symptoms of COVID-19. They can then return to class 24 hours after symptoms improve.

All students under the age of 12 can leave isolation after five days, regardless of vaccination status, as long as their symptoms disappear.

Can my child have a free PCR test?

Only children who exhibit the most indicative symptoms of COVID-19 fever, difficulty breathing, chills, or sudden loss of taste or smell will be guaranteed access to a PCR test. Students will only be eligible for a PCR test if they show symptoms at school.

For students who have less indicative symptoms, such as runny nose, extreme fatigue, headache or sore throat, they will need to exhibit two or more symptoms to qualify for a PCR test.

PCR tests will no longer be available for groups experiencing outbreaks or children exposed to COVID-19.

Can my child take a quick free test?

The Ontario government said it would provide two rapid tests for COVID-19 for each student and staff member when personal tutoring returns on January 17th.

Starting Monday, the government said 3.9 million rapid antigen tests would initially be distributed to staff in childcare and public schools, children in childcare facilities and students in public primary schools, attended by high school students.

More tests will be provided once the government has the supply. Another 1.2 million fast tests are expected to be delivered by the week of January 24th.

Will I be notified if my child is exposed to COVID-19?

Parents should do not wait to be notified if their child is exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 at school.

The Ontario government said parents would be notified of a possible COVID-19 outbreak only if about 30 percent of the students in their school are absent.

Given the widespread prevalence of COVID-19, Health Minister Christine Elliot said reporting and detecting cases is unrealistic.

While case counts will no longer be posted publicly, the ministry said it will continue to report school closures and childcare due to COVID-19.

Can my child continue virtual learning? Can I switch to virtual learning later?

For TDSB parents who chose the virtual learning path for their child before January 7, their distance selection will continue. However, for parents hoping to move from personal to virtual learning, the date of this decision has expired. The TDSB said the date could not be extended given the time needed to organize classes.

The rules may be different on school boards.

What new protocols have been introduced to keep children safe?

The government has provided 10 million N95 unsettled masks for school staff and more than 4 million three-layer masks for students.

To improve ventilation, more than 70,000 HEPA filter units and 3,000 stand-alone HEPA filters have been added to schools across the province, according to the government. The Minister of Education said that the filters have been sent to schools and should arrive soon.

Vaccination appointments for eligible school staff and students have been expedited.

Will there be enough supply teachers to cover when teachers get sick?

The province is allowing retired teachers to return to class for 95 days instead of the previous 50-day limit, in a bid to address pandemic-related staff shortages.

The government also said about 2,350 projected staff will be hired to address the shortages, including teachers, carers and mental health workers.