The new Tu-160M ​​missile carrier makes its first flight





Russia’s Tupolev Public Joint Stock Company has flown the first new production Tu-160M ​​strategic missile carrier. The first flight of the aircraft on January 12 took place at the airport of the Kazan Aviation Plant and lasted about 30 minutes. The short flight proved the basic stability and controllability of the aircraft, reaching an altitude of about 2000 feet. The aircraft is the first example of a newly built Tu-160 – codenamed “Blackjack” by NATO and nicknamed the “White Swan” – to be launched in 1995. A decision to restart the Tu- 160 production was conducted in 2015 to cover an expected strategic bomber capability gap caused by the delayed development of the low-observation PAK-DA bomber. An initial contract for 10 new aircraft built was signed in January 2018, with a stated requirement for an eventual total of 50 new aircraft. The first two new production aircraft will be delivered to the Russian Air Force VKS later in 2022. Currently, the VKS operates a fleet of 17 Tu-160s with the 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Regiment at Engels-2 air base near Saratov. “Blackjack” first entered service in 1987 with the 184th Regiment in Ukraine, where 19 aircraft were stationed and which were claimed by Ukraine in the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Russia took back eight in 1999 and the rest was removed. Limited production in the 1990s added six more aircraft, the last being delivered in 1995. Subsequently, three additional aircraft were produced from partially built airframes, the last being delivered to the VKS in 2018. Experience with the completion of this aircraft the latter was essential in introducing modern production processes in preparation for new production, which is already based on digitized documentation. In addition to launching production of new aircraft, the Tu-160 fleet has undergone a number of improvements. The first phase (formerly referred to as the Tu-160M1) included new navigation and autopilot systems, as well as the removal of the excess bomb sighting system. He entered service in late 2014, a year before Blackjack made its combat debut over Syria. The second and broader phase – originally known as the Tu-160M2 but now referred to as the Tu-160M ​​only – has resulted in applied improvements to what United Aircraft Corporation’s parent company claims is 80 percent of its systems. aircraft. A new digital mission aircraft package and large-screen cockpit screens have been installed, such as a new NV-70M Novella radar and an electronic warfare package. A partially modernized prototype flew in January 2018 and the first aircraft fully upgraded with these systems took to the air in February 2020. A key element of the final Tu-160M ​​is the adoption of new engines. The original 55,000-pound Kuznetsov NK-32 propulsion power plant has been out of production since the 1990s. An upgraded version was developed to meet the needs of the new production. Assigned to the NK-32-02, the engine develops the same thrust as the original, but thanks to an interior redesign is more efficient, translating into a claimed 13 percent increase in radius. A Tu-160M ​​equipped with the new engines first flew to Kazan on November 3, 2020.

