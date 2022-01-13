Dartmouth College to remove financial barriers for low-income foreign applicants





Dartmouth College will join a small number of American universities offering admission to students from around the world, regardless of their ability to pay, in an effort to improve the diversity of its admission. Foreign applicants from this year will be selected in the same “needs-blind” process as U.S. citizens and will be offered financial assistance if their family income is deemed insufficient to pay the annual tuition and accommodation fees of 80,000 dollars. Philip Hanlon, president of Dartmouth, told the Financial Times: “Talent is widespread. We want to remove any financial barriers. This move benefits every student on campus, not just international. Tomorrow’s leaders must be global citizens. Bringing together students from all over the world. . . they will learn from their peers. ” The move comes at a time of rising higher education costs in the US and growing concerns about the volume of unpaid student debt, which have prompted calls for repayment. It also followed a recent drop in demand from international students, linked to tougher visa requirements and hostile rhetoric from Donald Trump, the former US president, as well as travel and study restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dartmouth, based in New Hampshire, has increased its share of international students amid an annual enrollment of 1,150 from 8 percent in 2013 when Hanlon took charge, to 14 percent in its most recent class. While Hanlon said he had no target, he expected “international applications to skyrocket” and would not be surprised if the percentage reached 25 percent in the next decade. Dartmouth has increased overseas recruitment, diversifying itself from students often attracted to wealthier families in Canada, Europe, China and India to provide financial assistance to those from countries such as Kenya, Vietnam and Brazil. Recommended The college is the first in the prestigious Ivy League in a decade to offer universal acceptance for the blind, after Harvard, Yale and Princeton, as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Amherst College of Liberal Arts. It was made possible by $ 90 million in donations to its Call to Lead campaign, including a record $ 40 million gift from an anonymous single donor, adding to its $ 8.5 billion fund. Some American colleges have announced and later lifted blind admission policies in recent years, citing financial strain at a time when costs have risen. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. tire. This week, the Wall Street Journal first reported that a group of alumni had sued some of the country’s elite colleges, including Dartmouth, accusing them of participating in an alleged cartel by conducting “needs – aware” admissions that took into account applicants’ financial needs. Dartmouth has a broader $ 500 million fundraising campaign to be reached in 2023, which includes a program to switch from loans offered as part of full-fledged scholarship packages. It has limited tuition fee increases and recently raised the threshold so that applicants’ families earning less than $ 125,000 a year have full scholarships.

