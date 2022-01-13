International students travel too far to call PSU at home | FSK / CODE





PITTSBURG, Kans. Moving from high school to college can be daunting, even when you’ve been to campus before. But a group of students at a university in an area are trying to make that transition easy. Imagine enrolling in a university without ever stepping on that campus, or even where it is located for that matter. This is the case for some of the youngest Gorillas on the PSU campus. Nearly 70 students from 18 different countries will call Pittsburgh State University campus “home” during this spring semester. Among them is Juuso Koskinen from Finland, who is already liking American football. And it took only four flights to get here. “First from Finland, Helsinki, to Frankfurt, Germany, then to JFK, then to Denver. I spent a few days in Denver watching the Chiefs / Denver game. It was wonderful. Then here, ”said Juuso Koskinen, an international PSU student. Alexandre Lacerda is part of a team to help young students with the transition and knows exactly what feeling she leaves behind after all, He did the same thing four years ago. “You completely change your lifestyle. You are appearing in a culture that is not yours, and you are here waiting to meet new people because you are leaving behind everyone you have known all your life and it is only sometimes very scary, but also it comes with a lot of emotions “, said Alexandre Lacerda, Graduate Assistant of PSU, International Programs and Services. Some of the new students will only be here for the semester as part of their university’s study program abroad. The others have been here longer and will receive their degree from PSU and then return home. It is the responsibility of South Africa Amanda Makunike to help both types of students experience an unforgettable experience in Pittsburg. “I have a group of international students that I am helping with enrollment, enrollment, I just help them calm down, I answer any questions they may have, I help them with their bank account, showing them where Walmart is and all the places where we go and just help them feel at home as much as I can, “said Amanda Makunike, Orientation Manager. The lesson starts on Tuesday at PSU.

