Italy marks 10 years since the deadly sinking of the Costa Concordia
GIGLIO, Italy (AP) Italy on Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a one-day memorial that will end with a candlelight vigil marking the moment the ship crashed into a rock and then capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.
A midday mass at Giglios church is honoring the 32 people who died in the sinking of the ship on January 13, 2012, while survivors and relatives of the dead will lay a wreath in the water where the large ship finally stopped on its side near Giglios. bregdeti.
The anniversary is also reminiscent of how Giglio residents housed 4,200 passengers and crew that night, and then lived with the destroyed Concordia corpse for another two years until it was repaired and retrieved for scrap.
These residents welcomed Kevin Rebello on Wednesday, whose brother Russel Rebello, a Concordia waiter, remained missing until crews uncovered his remains during the 2014 ship dismantling at a shipyard in Genoa.
Kevin Rebello had become close to many Giglio residents during the months that divers were looking for his brother and his return to the island with the last day ferry on the eve of the anniversary turned into an emotional reunion.
My brother did the homework. He lost his life protecting other people, Kevin Rebello said as he arrived in Giglio. I’m proud of that. And I think he would be proud of what he did, helping so many people.
The anniversary comes as the cruise ship industry, closed in most parts of the world for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, is once again in the spotlight due to COVID-19 outbreaks that threaten passenger safety. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control last month warned people across the board not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of the risks of infection.
For Concordia survivors, COVID-19 infections on cruise ships are just the latest evidence that passenger safety is not yet a top priority for the industry. Passengers aboard the Concordia were left largely alone to find life jackets and a functional lifeboat after the captain steered the ship very close to shore in a stunt. He then delayed an evacuation order until it was too late, with lifeboats unable to land on the water because the ship was too heavy.
Passenger Ester Percossi recalled being thrown to the dining room by the initial rock impact that hit the hull, which she said felt like an earthquake. The lights went out and bottles, glasses and plates flew from the table and over the floor.
“We got up and as much as we could we went out on the deck and there we took the life jackets, the ones we could find, because everyone was snatching them from each other to save themselves,” she recalls. There was no law. Only survival and that’s it. “
Prosecutors blamed the delayed evacuation order and contradictory instructions given by the crew for the chaos that ensued as passengers tried to disembark from the listed ship. The captain, Francesco Schettino, is serving a 16-year prison sentence for negligent homicide, causing a shipwreck and abandoning a ship before all passengers and crew had been evacuated.
Costa did not respond to emails requesting comment on the anniversary.
The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, said in a statement to the Associated Press that passenger and crew safety was a top priority of the industry and that cruising remains one of the safest holiday experiences available. .
Our thoughts continue to be with the victims of the Concordia tragedy and their families on this sad anniversary, CLIA said. He said he has worked over the past 10 years with the International Maritime Organization and the maritime industry to foster a culture of safety based on continuous improvement.
Winfield reported from Rome.
